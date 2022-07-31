Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio Reunite for New Apple Drama

A new movie project for frequent collaborators and film legends Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio is on the way. It will be an adaptation of the upcoming David Grann nonfiction book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. Scorsese will helm Wager with DiCaprio headlining, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

The film is being spearheaded by Apple Original Films. This is the same studio that produced the duo’s last project, Killers of the Flower Moon. Killers of the Flower Moon is Scorsese and DiCaprio’s first project since 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Scorsese directs the Apple Studios film, with DiCaprio as the lead. The cast also includes Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Isbell. The film, which completed filming late last year, was scheduled to premiere in the fall. However, it will instead drop in 2023. Apple is considering a premiere at the Cannes or Venice Film Festivals, according to reports.

As one of the greatest actors and directors in Hollywood, any new project involving either is a big deal. Over the years, the two men have developed into great collaborators. In 2002, Leonardo DiCaprio teamed up with Martin Scorsese for the first time in Gangs of New York. In 2004, they collaborated on the Howard Hughes biopic The Aviator, followed by 2006’s The Departed. These movies helped establish Leonardo DiCaprio as a major Hollywood actor and built on his reputation.

After a string of collaborations, Leonardo DiCaprio and Scorsese have two upcoming projects

After The Departed finally earned Scorsese an Oscar for best director, the relationship took a break. In 2010, DiCaprio starred in Scorsese’s thriller mystery Shutter Island. The two reunited for The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), which is regarded by many as their greatest collaboration. Even though Scorsese made two more films, Leonardo DiCaprio has not appeared in one since then. He’ll appear in Scorsese’s 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be their sixth collaboration.

In 1740s England, the tale of DiCaprio and Scorsese’s film The Wager depicts two groups of castaway sailors. The first boat, which arrives on the Brazilian coast, contains 30 starving men. The men claim to be the surviving crew of a British ship that wrecked on an unnamed island. The second ship reaches Chile’s shore six months later, in worse condition. It’s carrying three crewmen who claim the other men are mutineers. The naval survival story reaches its conclusion with a court-martial held by the British Admiralty to examine what really occurred between the two vessels and the harsh conditions.

The Wager sounds unlike any of DiCaprio’s previous collaborations with Scorsese. This fits their professional history together. Their films frequently explore different genres and settings, allowing both filmmakers to collaborate on something innovative. The partnership has also resulted in some of Martin Scorsese’s finest films. The release date for The Wager has not been confirmed. However, this will not curb fans of both Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese from being delighted about it.