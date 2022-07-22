‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Confirms Return of Major Character From First Movie

Another returning character has joined the Disney+ National Treasure series, and he’s one of the finest veteran actors in the game. Harvey Keitel will appear in National Treasure: Edge of History, based on the film series starring Nicolas Cage, Deadline reports. The series is set to debut on the streaming service later this year.

Keitel will return as Peter Sadusky, an FBI agent who investigated the theft of the Declaration of Independence. The news was announced during a Comic-Con panel for the series in San Diego on Thursday. Keitel is not the first actor from the films to take part in National Treasure: Edge of History. Also returning to the franchise is Justin Bartha. He’s set to reprise his role as tech expert Riley Poole.

The National Treasure franchise continues with this action-packed adventure series. The original films followed Nicolas Cage as treasure hunter Ben Gates. The 2004 action-adventure film was a box office success for Disney. The second entry in the franchise, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, was released in 2007. However, the franchise remained dormant after that until May 2020, when the National Treasure follow-up series was announced.

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ is set to be a sequel

Franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared in an interview that National Treasure: Edge of History would be “the same concept but a young cast.” Edge of History follows Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer on an international adventure to unearth her family’s secret past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The series is said to be an “extension” of the film franchise. However, with Bartha and Keitel returning, it does have ties to the films. The rest of the cast, so far, is unfamiliar with the National Treasure franchise. The cast also features newcomers Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Lyndon Smith.

National Treasure: Edge of History will include 10 episodes in its first season. It will bring back some of the same creative team behind the first two movies. Writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley are returning for the Disney+ series. Also returning is Jon Turteltaub, who directed the first two films. He will executive produce the show. Mira Nair is in the director’s chair.

A noted director has the perfect idea to bring Nicholas Cage back

Although Nicholas Cage isn’t set to reprise his role in the franchise, an idea has been pitched for his return. Cage’s director for his recent comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Tom Gormican, has the idea.

“[Our team has] a crazy idea about Nic filming National Treasure 3,” Gormican recently told Screenrant. “[Cage] believes that the treasure map is real and goes to Jon Voight and says, “Forget this. I’m talking about generational wealth. We should just find this.” And they take the map and find themselves basically in a National Treasure-like situation, where he has to channel his character from [the franchise] in order to get himself out and save his family.”

The director even has a solid title. “We would call it The Unbearable Weight of National Treasure. It would be a Lionsgate-Disney crossover. Not sure if Disney’s up for this. But if you’re listening, Disney, please give us the rights,” he joked.