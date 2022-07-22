‘National Treasure’ Series Cast Members Hope Nicolas Cage Comes on the Show

The young cast of the new Disney+ series “National Treasure: Edge of History” shared recently that they hope Nicolas Cage joins them on the show. Nic Cage, of course, portrayed historian and treasure hunter Ben Gates in the original “National Treasure” franchise. Now, Disney is rebooting the franchise, calling it a continuation of the films.

Except, no Nic Cage. But, the cast remains optimistic that the actor will possibly, one day, want to join them on an adventure. During San Diego Comic Con, the cast held a panel in which they joked, played games, and answered fan questions. The cast members also spoke with media outlets about their new show.

The #NationalTreasureSeries cast would love for Nic Cage to come on the show: “He’s so iconic” pic.twitter.com/fa2oXNsp1C — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 22, 2022

Lisette Olivera, flanked by her co-star Jake Austin Walker, spoke to Deadline briefly about the idea of Nicolas Cage returning to the franchise. Olivera replied, “I mean, he’s so iconic, right? So the way to go about that would be to eventually cross paths […] he loves the movie franchise so much that I feel like once he watches the show he’ll want to come on, I hope!”

Olivera then expressed her admiration for Nicolas Cage, saying, “I love Nic Cage, though, truthfully. And Ben Gates, the way that he portrays that character was just so amazing and obviously has won the hearts of so many people. So, we can only hope to do the same.”

‘National Treasure’ Series Announces Familiar Faces from Original Films Will Return

“National Treasure: Edge of History” is bringing back some familiar faces from the original films; the series recently announced that Harvey Keitel will return as FBI agent Peter Sadusky. He comes alongside Justin Bartha as Riley Poole, the tech guy-turned-treasure hunter from both films.

The full cast includes Lisette Olivera as Jess; Zuri Reed as Tasha, Jess’ best friend; Antonio Cipriano as Oren, Tasha’s love interest; Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Jess’ other best friend; Jake Austin Walker as Liam, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters; and Lyndon Smith as FBI agent Ross. Catherine Zeta-Jones also joins the cast, alongside Keitel and Bartha.

‘Edge of History’ Reveals First Teaser Trailer

Along with the announcement of Keitel’s return, “National Treasure: Edge of History” also revealed the first teaser trailer at San Diego Comic Con. In the trailer, a shadow looms over a wall covered with newspaper clippings and photos. They’re connected by red string, conspiracy theory-style. The person in the room looks like a man in a cowboy hat, but when they take off the hat, it’s revealed to be Jess, played but Lisette Olivera. She smolders for a bit, before we zoom in on her eye, which becomes the logo for the series, the All-Seeing Eye.

Overall, this is a cool look into what the series could potentially be about. There’s a lot of talk about conspiracy theories surrounding the series, so I think there’s going to be a lot of mystery and adventure involved. Which is a given for a show based on “National Treasure,” of course.