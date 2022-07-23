‘National Treasure’ Series Creators Double Down on Nicolas Cage Pursuit, ‘Beg and Plead’ for Cameo

Nicolas Cage is a hot commodity these days. As it turns out, the creators of the new Disney+ series, “National Treasure: Edge of History,” are eager to get Cage in the show, which is a part of the National Treasure franchise.

Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, the show’s creators, are begging the Oscar winner to appear in the TV show. As fans will recall, Cage starred in the 2004 Disney film as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a treasure hunter who must steal the Declaration of Independence to keep America safe.

Now, nearly 20 years later, the franchise is back. The new series will act as a continuation of the film franchise and follows Jess Morales, a 20-year-old DREAMer. She discovers her family’s past links to significant historical events and, of course, treasure.

Lisette Alexis is leading the cast of the series alongside Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, and Jordan Rodrigues. In addition, Catherine Zeta-Jones rounds out the cast.

In addition, we’ll also see some familiar favorites from the original National Treasure. Justin Bartha will reprise his role as Riley and Harvey Keitel as Sandusky.

Fans, creators beg for Cage to reprise his role in new ‘National Treasure’ series

However, many, including the creators, still hold out that Cage will make a cameo.

During an interview, creators Cormac and Marianne Wibberley were asked about Cage possibly appearing in the Disney+ series. Marianne admitted that they planned to “beg and plead” for Cage to make a return, even if it’s a brief appearance.

“We’re going to beg and plead,” she said. “We’ll have him in for two seconds. He’s our favorite actor out of everyone. We pitched him as Ben Gates before he was Ben Gates. He was our first choice.”

So is it a possibility fans will get to see him reprise his role as the iconic treasure hunter?

For the last 15 years, the actor has been vocal about making his return to the franchise since discussions began about National Treasure 3. But unfortunately, the movie got lost in development and has since gone cold.

Later, when the new show got confirmation, many fans wondered if Cage had shut the door on his National Treasure career. Cage himself had doubts about the film, and his career at the box office wasn’t doing so hot.

Despite this, in May, Jerry Bruckheimer, the franchise’s longtime producer, confirmed that National Treasure 3 was still in the works and that Cage had an open seat to return.

As for the show, with Keitel and Bartha confirmed, it seems like the door remains open for Cage to make an appearance.

As production gets underway for “National Treasure: Edge of Secrets,” fans can hope that Ben Gates will return to the screen for another treasure-seeking adventure.