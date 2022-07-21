netflix-booting-disney-channel-sitcom

Netflix just booted a series starring former Disney Channel actress Emily Osment.

Disney-owned titles have slowly left the platform after Disney+ launched. However, now Netflix subscribers will depart from another star who earned their acting chops at Disney.

Emily Osment starred as Lilly Truscott in the hit show Hannah Montana. She also starred as Gabi Diamond in the Freeform series Young & Hungry from 2014-2018. She received three Teen Choice nominations for this role.

However, Netflix will axe the series from its lineup in August. The streamer revealed its full list of incoming and outgoing titles. Unfortunately, Young & Hungry is one of the series exiting the streamer.

All five seasons of Young & Hungry will leave Netflix on Tuesday, August 23. However, no other titles are scheduled to leave the streaming service that day. The company does have plenty of titles leaving in August.

The first movie from The Conjuring franchise, The Conjuring, will leave the platform. It follows the exit of Annabelle: Creation in July. Other fan-favorite titles set to leave are Mr. Peabody & Sherman and The November Man. Also, several seasons of Wheel of Fortune will exit Netflix.

The series Young & Hungry follows Osment’s Gabi Diamond, a young chef from Florida who lives in San Francisco. Gabi sparks a romance with a wealthy tech entrepreneur Josh Kaminski after attempting to get hired as his personal chef. The series follows their relationship and its ups and downs.

Young & Hungry stars Jonathan Sadowski, Aimee Carrero, Kym Whitley, and Rex Lee alongside Osment. The multi-camera comedy was created by David Holden and ran for five seasons before concluding in 2018.

‘Young & Hungry’ Star Emily Osment Talks Co-Star Betty White

Emily Osment recently shared thoughts on working with legendary actor and comedian Betty White on her sitcom Young & Hungry. White appeared in two episodes of the show. In the show, White plays Ms. Wilson, Gabi’s downstairs apartment neighbor who gives her romantic advice.

“She’s got a mouth on her! I don’t know what words I can say on this television show, so I’m going to hold back,” Osment said while on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Osment currently stars in a Netflix original sitcom called Pretty Smart.

Osment claimed herself and the entire crew felt starstruck while working with White. Everyone on the show loved getting to see and meet her. Osment said White commands authority and respect in every room she enters.

“She’s very funny. I was very fortunate to work with Betty. I mean, first of all, she’s beautiful. She’s just so stunning to look at, she’s got really beautiful skin, and she shows up and she’s, you know, razzing you,” Osment said.

She also mentioned that Betty White brought a bunch of exotic animals on set of Young & Hungry. White was an avid animal rights activist.