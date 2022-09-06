Netflix Reveals Spooky Fall Lineup of Shows, Movies

September is here, as well as pumpkin spice lattes, Spirit Halloween stores, and release dates for spooky shows and movies. Netflix released their fall lineup for all things scary and creepy.

One of the most anticipated shows for this spooky season is Tim Burton’s spinoff from The Addams Family, Wednesday. The show stars Jenna Ortega as the title character, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and an appearance from Christina Ricci, who originally played Wednesday in the films. The show currently does not have a set release date.

Recent horror icon Mike Flanagan, who created The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, brings yet another highly-anticipated horror show to Netflix, The Midnight Club. The series is an adaptation of a 1994 novel by Christopher Pike of the same name. The series follows ” a group of five terminally ill patients at Brightcliffe Hospice, who begin to gather together at midnight to share scary stories.” With his prior successes of the other shows, fans are looking forward to his newest project. The Midnight Club premieres on October 7.

Spooky Streaming Service TV Show and Movies to Look Forward To

A fantasy film has also made its way onto the list, The School for Good and Evil. The film stars Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, and Michelle Yeoh. This film is also based on a novel of the same name, and follows “the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha, who are kidnapped and taken to the titular School for Good and Evil. After their fortunes are reversed, they try to figure out a way to return home. In doing so, their friendship is put to the test.” The film releases onto Netflix on October 19.

Director Guillermo Del Toro is back with Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. The horror-anthology show is based in his own short story of the same name. The series follows “eight unique horror stories that challenge the classical horror genre. Two of the episodes are original works by del Toro himself, while the others are written and directed by various filmmakers,” according to the Wiki page. Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities premieres on Netflix on October 25, just in time to binge on Halloween.

Full Release Schedule for ‘Netflix and Chills’

Read the full lineup for ‘Netflix and Chills’ below, courtesy of Yahoo! Entertainment.

End of the Road – September 9

Lou – September 23

Phantom Pups – September 30

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – October 5

The Midnight Club – October 7

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes – October 7

The Curse of Bridge Hollow – October 14

The School for Good and Evil – October 19

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – October 25

The Good Nurse – October 26

Daniel Spellbound – October 27

Wendell & Wild – October 28

Capturing the Killer Nurse – November 11

Troll – December 1

Wednesday – TBD

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself – October