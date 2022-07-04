4th of July Movies: Here Are the Best Netflix Options for Independence Day

The Forth of July is upon us and Americans everywhere are looking to celebrate the occasion. Everyone likes to celebrate America’s birthday differently. Of course, there are fireworks celebrations in just about every town for millions to enjoy. Others like to stay at home and through a big cookout and hang out by the grill all day.

There’s no wrong way to celebrate the holiday. Even if you prefer to avoid the summertime heat, there’s plenty to do. Stay inside and watch some classic American movie fare. The Forth of July is the perfect time to lay back and turn on Netflix to enjoy some entertainment.

Are you in need of some recommendations? We’ve poured through the options and narrowed down some recommendations for your holiday viewing. No matter your mood, Netflix has something to keep you covered. Here are Outsider’s top choices for streaming during your Independence Day pick.

The Patriot (2000)

If you’re in the mood for a historically accurate portrayal of the Revolutionary War, then The Patriot might not be what you’re looking for. However, it’s fondly remembered for its epic storytelling and patriotic message. Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger star in this tale of war and revenge.

Django Unchained (2012)

For a look at the dark side of American history, Quentin Tarantino’s highly stylized look at American slavery might be too stark for some. But fans of his other work will love the revisionist take on America’s past. Like The Patriot, this is not for anyone looking for historically accurate portrayals. But if you’re looking for a ripping character take, Django Unchained checks all of the boxes.

America: The Motion Picture (2021)

Here’s one you might have never heard of. America: The Motion Picture is an animated retelling of America’s creation. However, this version takes a few liberties with the story. Channing Tatum voices George Washington who leads a fight against the “fun police” (the British) so that they’re free to have fun. This is a great pick if you’re in the mood to enjoy a drink and have a laugh at America’s expense.

13th (2016)

Documentary film fans in the mood for some genuine historical reflection should take note of Ava DuVernay’s Netflix original, 13th. She walks viewers through a hard-hitting journey of how the effects of slavery can still be felt in areas of American society. It’s not a light-hearted look at America’s past, but it is certainly an enlightening one.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Perhaps one of the most quintessentially American movies ever made, Forrest Gump is the ultimate crowd-pleaser for Independence Day. The classic Tom Hanks character wanders in and out of some of America’s greatest (and some of the worst) moments. Anyone looking for an entertaining night in to celebrate Independence Day would be well-served with this classic film.