Alison Brie Calls Out Netflix For Giving Her ‘Great Heartbreak’ Of Her Career

Netflix fans were shocked a few years ago to learn that the streaming giant was calling it quits on the popular series GLOW. This news was a shock to fans of the series as well as the cast and crew. GLOW, which stands for Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling was picked back up in the fall of 2019. But this decision was reversed just over a year later as the COVID 19 pandemic gripped the nation.

Now, one of the show’s stars actress Alison Brie is speaking out about this unexpected move, noting that the cancelation of the Emmy award-winning series was “the great heartbreak” of her career.

During a discussion about the shocking change of plans regarding the popular Netflix series, Alison Brie notes that the move was very surprising. However, the changes we were feeling globally, the actress notes, sort of “eclipsed” the shocking news, early on.

“Yeah, it was surprising!” the former Community star exclaims in a conversation with Decider.

“But it was sort of eclipsed by the shock of everything that was happening globally,” the actress adds with a laugh.

“You know, so in a way, it was almost like it put things in perspective,” Brie adds.

Alison Brie Is “Grateful” For Her Experience On GLOW Amid “Heartbreak” Of The Cancelation

During her recent discussion with Decider, Alison Brie says that she still misses the Netflix series. The actress also reveals that the unexpected cancellation was the “great heartbreak” of her career.

“It’s the great heartbreak of my career,” Brie admits. However, the actress says, the popular series that Brie describes as “this great thing,” will not be forgotten. The series, the actress says, will “forever live on.”

“I loved working on it,” Alison Brie relates.

“Maybe more than anything I’ve worked on,” she adds. “And I miss it a lot.”

However, the actress says that she feels “very grateful for the time I had on the show.”

GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling) Highlights The Real-Life Wrestling Program

The popular Netflix series GLOW wasn’t just a hit among the fans. GLOW was also recognized – and acclaimed – by critics and awards shows. During its four-season run on the popular streaming service, GLOW earned a jaw-dropping 18 Emmy nominations. Taking home three of these wins overall.

The series is a fictionalized recounting of the real-life Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling, the women’s professional wrestling program that was first launched in the 1980s, during the height of the professional wrestling craze.

Starring alongside Alison Brie in the popular Netflix series was Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, and Marc Maron