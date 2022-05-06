‘Better Call Saul’ Dominated Streaming Ratings Ahead of Season 6 Premiere on Netflix

April 18 marked the long-awaited premiere of the sixth and final season of the hit Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul. The series typically debuts a new set of episodes annually; however, a variety of production delays, including a life-threatening cardiac event for the show’s star, Bob Odenkirk, caused the final season to be delayed a full year.

Rather than a yearlong gap, Better Call Saul fans anxiously waited a full two years for the return of the show. Then, with the sixth season finally on the horizon, many wanted to relive the earlier seasons. The week before the premiere (April 4-10), Better Call Saul fans flocked to Netflix to binge-watch the first five seasons in preparation for what was promised to be a nail-biting finale.

Better Call Saul isn’t a Netflix show, meaning the new episodes don’t air there. Instead, they premiere on AMC. Only after an agreed-upon amount of time has passed do the episodes move to the streaming service. This makes Better Call Saul‘s No. 2 position on the Nielsen streaming rankings even more impressive, as acquired titles don’t usually perform as well as those that are exclusive to the streaming service.

The crime drama accrued 915 million minutes viewed in the span of a week. It was only topped by the Netflix exclusive Bridgerton, which garnered an incredible 1.6 billion minutes viewed.

Bob Odenkirk Opens Up About Saying Goodbye to ‘Better Call Saul’

Though Better Call Saul is coming to an end, it will likely remain a popular choice on Netflix for years to come. Throughout its six-season run, Better Call Saul has enthralled both Breaking Bad fans and newcomers to the universe alike. With its never-ending supply of high-stakes thrills and despicable but endearing characters, Better Call Saul has become a titan of TV drama like Breaking Bad before it.

Bob Odenkirk feels just as strongly about Better Call Saul as the series’ fans. In an interview with Variety, the actor talked about his time on the show and how it feels to say goodbye.

“I got to do comedy on one page and four pages later, do the most earnest drama written,” Odenkirk recalled. “It was this great mix with unbelievable dynamics to it. It’s a hard thing to imagine another part being that wide-ranging.”

“Because [Saul Goodman] grew, that made it easier to play him over time,” Odenkirk continued. “I think if you’d asked me in the third or fourth season, I would have said, ‘Yeah. I can’t wait to be past this guy’. But he had this arcing in growth, especially toward the end. He does wriggle away to another place that’s, I think, a bit more mature, even if it is tragic.”