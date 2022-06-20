‘Blonde’: Marilyn Monroe Actress Ana de Armas Opens Up About Extreme Dedication to Role

Even sixty years after her death, Hollywood icon, Marilyn Monroe remains one of the most famous women in the industry. Many of Monroe’s movie roles have brought us some of film’s most classic moments. And, it was these classic moments that Blonde star Ana de Armas was dedicated to getting just right for the upcoming Netflix biopic film.

Netflix Brings Us A New Biopic, Blonde, Giving Us A Glimpse Into Marilyn Monroe’s Life And Career

The Some Like It Hot star came onto the scene like a blazing star, shooting to unprecedented fame by the time she was 30. However, there was more than meets the eye when it came to the glamourous starlet. Monroe led a brief but tumultuous life, in the years leading up to her fame; as well as during her career as one of the most sought-after women in the world. And, this is exactly the story the upcoming Netflix biopic film Blonde aims to tell.

“We worked on this film for hours,” notes Ana de Armas, the actress who portrays Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix film set to hit the streaming service in September.

“Every single day for almost a year,” the actress recalls of the dedication she, and the rest of the film’s stars and crew members felt while creating the biopic. Armas adds that before stepping into the glamourous shoes of Marilyn Monroe, she made sure to study as much as she could about the late film star.

“I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films,” Ana de Armas explains.

“Anything I could get my hands on,” she adds. “Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it.”

Ana de Armas Channels The Iconic Starlet For The Upcoming Biopic Film

Ana de Armas says she was careful to portray Marilyn Monroe as accurately as possible in the upcoming film. To do this, the actress says, she would often try to place herself into what the actress was feeling at the time.

“The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’” Ana de Armas relates.

“We wanted to tell the human side of her story,” the actress explains.

“Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world,” de Armas adds. “But it also made Norma the most invisible.”

To prepare for her role as the iconic Hollywood starlet, de Armas spent hours in hair and makeup each morning during the 47-day shoot. However, her spot-on portrayal of Monroe has immediately impressed the film’s director, Andrew Dominik…making it all worth it.

“I was really lucky to have Ana because she could just do anything,” Andrew Dominik of the Blonde star.

“She was so good. She would get there so quickly,” the director adds. “Her feelings were just so under her skin, and anything I said to her, she really understood. The scenes would always just come to life because Ana was there.”