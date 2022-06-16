‘Blonde’ Trailer Released: See First Look at Ana de Armas as Hollywood Icon Marilyn Monroe

On Thursday (June 16th), Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming biopic “Blonde,” which is a fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Hollywood icon, Marilyn Monroe.

According to Netflix, “Blonde” is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates and is directed by Andrew Dominik. The streaming service notes that the film “boldly” reimagines the complicated life of Marilyn Monroe. “Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life.”

While speaking to Netflix Queue recently, de Armas described “Blonde” as not linear or conventional. It is also meant to be a “sensorial and emotional” experience. “The film moves along with her feelings and her experiences. There are moments when we are inside of her body and mind, and this will give the audience an opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time.”

Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Garret Dillahunt, Julianne Nicholson, and Sara Paxton star in “Blonde” alongside de Armas. Netflix is planning to release the film on its platform on September 23, 2022.

Ana de Armas Opens Up About Becoming Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

de Armas further told Netflix Queue that the “Blonde” director’s ambitions for the film were very clear from the start. Which was to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens. “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

Dominik also spoke about Monroe’s life and how he had the opportunity to look into her inner psyche. He also describes Monroe as being deeply traumatized. “That trauma necessitates a split between a public self and a private self, which is the story of everyone, ” Dominik explained. “But with a famous person, that often plays out publicly, in ways that may cause additional trauma. The film’s very much concerned with the relationship with herself and with this other persona, Marilyn, which is both her armor and the thing that is threatening to consume her.”

de Armas then shared how she and the rest of the cast worked on “Blonde” every day for almost a year. She also read Oates’ book and studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, and films. “Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d [pour] over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it. The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”