Bob Saget’s Wife Thanks Netflix For Honoring the Late Comedian With Tribute Special

On Wednesday (June 8th), Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo took to her social media accounts to share her gratitude to Netflix for the streaming service’s upcoming tribute special dedicated to her late husband.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Bob Saget’s wife declared in her post. “Even though it’s painful to see, share, and relive it all… It’s more important that we can share this magnificent man, who we all loved so deeply with you.”

Kelly Rizzo further explained that she and the rest of Bob Saget’s friends are grateful to celebrate his “one-of-a-kind” life and legacy. “’ve said it before, but Bob deserves ALL the love. And yes, there are many laughs…just as Bob would’ve wanted. So please join us to share in the love and laughs – June 10 on Netflix.”

According to Netflix, the “Dirty Daddy the Bob Saget Tribute” brings together the late comedies friends and family to honor him during a night of laughter and music. Those appearing in the special are Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, and John Stamos.

‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Talks How Bob Saget Impromptu Tribute Became a Netflix Special

During a recent interview with CNN, “Full House” star John Stamos opened up about how a Bob Saget impromptu tribute became a Netflix special. He shared with the media outlet that on January 30th, friends and family threw an “impromptu rock ’n’ roll shiva” for the late comedian.

Stamos revealed that producer Mike Binder, who is a friend of Bob Saget and fellow “Full House” castmate Dave Coulier, decided to go with an idea for a tribute. Jeff Ross and Stamos would host the event. The producer then set up cameras just in case and that’s when Stamos saw other big-named celebs at the event.

“I hear these two voices that sound so familiar by the door, I think, ‘That sounds like Chris Rock. That sounds like Jim Carrey.’ I had no idea they were gonna be there,” Stamos recalled. “And everybody just walked on stage, and it just took off from there.”

All proceeds from the tribute event went to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, an organization that Bob Saget supported. Speaking about Saget’s personality, Stamos said, “He would always tell you how much he loved you, why he loved you. He never got off the phone. I could show you; it’s ‘I love you. I love you.’ Fifty times, a million times.”

In regards to what was his favorite line of the Bob Saget tribute, Stamos said it was from Jim Carrey. “Bob wasn’t someone who was taken away from us; he was something that was given to us,” Carrey declared. “And one day, when the laughs had hit a certain amount, he just unzipped his human suit and went for a ride.”