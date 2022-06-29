Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement from acting to star alongside Jamie Foxx in a new Netflix movie, coincidentally titled, Back in Action. However, it was Foxx who made the announcement. The actor and musician took to his social media to reveal the big news about his costar.

On Wednesday, Foxx posted audio of him and Diaz chatting it up. Yet, it seemed like Diaz was lost for words when it came time to announce that she was returning to the silver screen.

“I don’t know how to do this, you know?” she said during the call. As a result, Foxx brought in someone who knows a thing or two about returning from retirement.

“I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire. And I am relatively successful and unretiring,” NFL legend Tom Brady reassured Diaz.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Earlier this year, Brady, the undisputed GOAT of all things football, announced that he would retire from the NFL. However, he unretired two months later to play the upcoming season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for Diaz’s acting career, the last time her fans saw her on the screen was in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Annie, which also starred Foxx. The pair also appeared together in the Oliver Stone film Any Given Sunday.

For production, Seth Gordon, known for his work on Horrible Bosses, will direct the new flick from a script he wrote with Neighbors screenwriter Brendan O’Brien.

While the plot surrounding the action comedy film is currently kept under wraps from the public, we know that production is due to start later this year.

Cameron Diaz reenters the acting world despite her issues with it

Beau Bauman, known for his work on Central Intelligence, will produce for Good One Productions, along with Gordon for his Exhibit A banner. Foxx, Datari Turner, O’Brien, and Mark McNair will also act as the executive producers on the project.

After starring in her last onscreen role in 2014, Diaz discussed her retirement. She opened up about the reason behind her retiring in interviews. “When you’re making a movie, it’s a perfect excuse. They own you,” Diaz said of the cutthroat nature of the entertainment business.

She continued, “You’re there for 12 hours a day. For months on end, you have no time for anything else. I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people, and they took it,” she said in a conversation with Gwenyth Paltrow, that was posted online by Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop.

Diaz’s extensive list of onscreen credits includes the ’90s rom-com Something About Mary, The Mask alongside Jim Carrey, and the blockbuster Shrek franchise. In addition, who could forget her in the Charlie’s Angels films.