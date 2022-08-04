Canceled Netflix Show’s Boss Blasts Streamer Over Series’ Getting the Axe

On Wednesday, Netflix subscribers took to Twitter with the hashtag “#cancelnetflix.” The trend began after the streaming platform canceled the popular new vampire series, First Kill. Now, just two days after the news broke, First Kill showrunner Felicia D. Henderson is holding Netflix itself accountable for the brief success of the series.

The Netflix show quickly gained a massive following on social media. It premiered in June 2022, with just eight episodes to its first season. In speaking about First Kill’s abrupt cancelation, Henderson said Netflix’s handle of the show’s promotion ultimately caused its downfall.

She said, “The art for the initial marketing was beautiful. I think I expected that to be the beginning and that the other equally compelling and important elements of the show — monsters vs. monster hunters, the battle between two powerful matriarchs, etc. — would eventually be promoted, and that didn’t happen.”

During the interview, Henderson also shared Netflix’s reasoning for canceling the immensely popular show. Above everything, Variety reports that the streaming platform believed First Kill‘s low viewership did not “warrant” the price tag of making a second season.

Henderson expressed disappointment in the show’s cancelation. Previously, she explained how the streamer had been hoping to grow its audience and propel its ongoing storyline.

“When I got the call to tell me they weren’t renewing the show because the completion rate wasn’t high enough, of course, I was very disappointed. What showrunner wouldn’t be?”

What made the show’s cancellation more disappointing for the showrunner is that “they were hoping completion would get higher. I guess it didn’t.”

First Kill Fans Furious After Netflix Cancels Rookie Series

Whether or not First Kill was performing well by Netflix’s standards, it more than checked the boxes for an exciting, captivating series for plenty of the platform’s subscribers. So when the streamer announced the show’s cancelation earlier this week, Twitter exploded with angry posts and hashtags.

One tweet read, “Watched [First Kill] 15 times for Netflix to cancel it. That’s one subscription service I don’t need.”

Another Netflix user posted a screenshot of their subscription and quipped, “Oh, guess what else is canceled.”

The cancelation of First Kill hardly marks the first time Netflix subscribers have threatened to cancel their accounts. After getting off to a really rough start during its first quarter this year with a loss of 200,000 subscribers, Netflix announced plans to begin incorporating ad-supported content within its services. Simultaneously, Netflix has also begun an international password-sharing crackdown in various South American countries. In doing so, users that share their login information with people not living within their immediate home will receive an extra charge each month.

As we move through the year’s remaining quarters, it will be interesting to see how Netflix continues to perform.