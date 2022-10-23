Christina Ricci Reacts to Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday in New Addams Family Netflix Series

Actress Christina Ricci may not have originated the role of Wednesday on The Addams Family, but she has a fondness for it. After all, Wednesday was originally played on TV by Lisa Loring. Yet millions of people have seen Ricci play the beloved character in the 1991 movie that also starred Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia. Streaming platform Netflix is going to offer up a new telling of Wednesday’s story in a series simply titled Wednesday. Tim Burton, who passed on directing the movie, is behind this series and has Jenna Ortega on board to play Wednesday. Recently, both actresses happened to get together for an interview. In it, Ricci offers her initial impressions upon seeing Ortega play Wednesday.

“There are a lot of nice goth nods without it being over-the-top,” Christina Ricci said for a story in Interview Magazine. She and Ortega were both interviewed at the same time. “When I saw pictures of you, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. It’s such a great, modern interpretation.’ It’s true to the spirit of the character. I didn’t originate this character, so I’m always like, ‘She’s a cartoon and a TV show. It’s not Shakespeare, but it’s the same idea. We keep redoing the thing.’ […] And you wear pants. I was like, ‘Oh, my god. The pants were so good.’ And you wear creepers.”

Christina Ricci Will Be A Part Of This New Tim Burton Series

We also understand that Christina Ricci will have a role in this new series. And it appears that the actress is giving her blessing to Ortega’s representation of Wednesday. It’s definitely different from the dark dress and pigtails fans connect with Ricci’s portrayal of Wednesday in the movies. We’ll be seeing Wednesday attending Nevermore Academy. It’s a school for outcasts and Wednesday is now a teenager. You can have your Christina Ricci interpretation and still love it. But Burton is moving the storyline along in this Netflix series. Think of it as one long Addams Family movie in the breakdown of episodes.

One thing that makes this adaptation of Wednesday Addams so cool is that the look becomes a little modern. There will still be elements of the character that harken back to Ricci’s interpretation. For instance, people can expect the character to have some dark humor and deadpan nature about her. But she’s wearing pants these days. It’s a different shift away from the usual Wednesday dark dress. Yet the character is so beloved that the changes being offered up by Burton are interesting. It might take some people time to get used to this new Wednesday. Burton, though, has quite a track record when it comes to his work.