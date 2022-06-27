Controversial Tom Cruise Action Flick Set to Leave Netflix Soon

Tom Cruise is currently riding high in his acting career as Top Gun: Maverick recently surpassed the $1 billion benchmark at the box office. Yet, long before he took the sequel to new heights, a younger Tom Cruise was in a different action film known as The Last Samurai.

Yet, unlike Top Gun, the 2003 flick has been considered controversial due to its subject matter. However, despite that film being labeled as troublesome, it is still a good watch, which you can stream on Netflix, but only for a limited time.

The Last Samurai will leave Netflix soon, so fans can watch this film before it goes off the streaming platform on July 1. The flick follows Captain Nathan Algren, played by Tom Cruise. His character is ashamed of the war crimes he committed during the American Indian Wars.

Algren is later tasked with training a modern Japanese army against the Samurai rebels led by Katsumoto, played by Ken Watanabe. Algren and the Imperial Japanese Army ultimately are defeated, with Katsumoto kidnapping Algren. While kidnapped, he learns the art of the samurai.

When he returns safely, he struggles to decide if he should continue training the Imperial Japanese Army or join forces with Katsumoto, now his friend.

Without spoiling too much of the movie, you can head to Netflix to stream the flick before it officially leaves.

Currently, The Last Samurai has a 66% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83% audience approval rating. While the critic rating isn’t as high as the audience’s, it shows that the film has done relatively well.

Tom Cruise continues to fly high as Top Gun breaks box office records

That year at the box office, it garnered $454 million globally, with a budget of $140 million. Despite its success, it faced a backlash, with critics saying it was “whitewashing” samurai culture.

After its release, the film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Ken Watanabe. In addition, at the year’s Golden Globes, Cruise was nominated for Best Actor.

Top Gun: Maverick earned another $30.5 million in its fifth weekend at the box office in the US. As a result, the film is back in the No. 1 spot for the weekend.

The sequel to the 1986 original’s fifth-weekend gross is the second-biggest such fifth-weekend gross. Titanic raked in $30 million in 1998, and Avatar brought in $42 million in 2010. Its domestic total is currently at $521.723 million.

The film currently ranks 15th on the all-time domestic chart between Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In addition, it’s now the second-biggest-grossing movie since The Lion King. It will also be interesting to see how Top Gun performs during the upcoming 4th of July weekend.