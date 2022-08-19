‘Criminal Minds’ Returns To Netflix Weeks After Surprising Removal

Criminal Minds fans woke up to a surprise Friday morning when they tuned into Netflix and saw the show was back on the streamer seven weeks after surprisingly being removed.

The show returns to Netflix hot off the heels that a revival season is coming exclusively to Paramount+. Criminal Minds had been a longtime fixture of Netflix during its first 10 seasons. It had been the home for every episode for fans to pour over in the aftermath of the series coming to an end.

Now that Criminal Minds is confirmed to be returning with a new season, fans are thrilled to find out they can access the old mysteries on Netflix once again.

In addition to Netflix, all 324 episodes of Criminal Minds can be streamed on Paramount+ where the revival season will also be available. Fans can also access all 15 seasons over at Hulu. But the show has always been closely associated with Netflix.

The Excitement Behind the Return of ‘Criminal Minds’

The cast and crew are all extremely excited to get back to the set for more episodes of Criminal Minds. Even with an abbreviated season, fans can’t wait to see their favorite characters return.

Paget Brewster spoke to KTLA after the announcement was made. She said the new season has been a long time coming. Through all of the uncertainty, she said she still kept in touch with her fellow castmates while the show was off the air.

“We’ve been talking about it for almost two years,” Brewster said. “So, it’s really exciting that everything’s finally come together and we’re going to start shooting soon. We have stayed in touch, we’ve been in touch, we’re all on a giant text chain.”

The upcoming 16th season of Criminal Minds will run for eight episodes. In the story, the B.A.U team will track a serial killer who is leading a band of murderers who make their moves as people stop sheltering at home following COVID.

Aside from Brewster, other returning stars include Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, and Aisha Tyler reprising their roles.

Matthew Gray Gubler and Thomas Gibson will not be joining the cast for the revival. Daniel Henney is also out as a series regular due to his commitment to Amazon’s The Wheel Of Time. However, there is a chance that he will guest star if time allows.

“We did become a family, and we still are,” Brewster continued. “And that’s why it was so exciting. When the idea was floated that maybe we could come back again and do more episodes for Paramount+. We’ve been chomping at the bit to do it, so it’s just thrilling that we all get to be in each other’s presence again.”