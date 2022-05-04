Dave Chappelle’s Rep Releases Statement Following Onstage Attack During Netflix Comedy Festival

A representative of Dave Chappelle has put out a statement after Chappelle faces an attack from a fan at the Netflix Comedy Festival. Chappelle was working on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. A fan rushed the stage and knocked him off of his feet. Fans in attendance happened to catch this incident on their phones. Images are now available.

Representative of Dave Chappelle Says In Statement That Performances ‘Were Epic’

“The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” Carla Sims said to The Hollywood Reporter. The comedian “celebrated four nights of comedy and music” and set record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl.

Sims says the run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. She says that the show is “reaching 70,000 fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

“As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was,” Sims said, “Chappelle went on with the show.” Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock “helped calm the crowd with humor.” Chappelle, according to the statement, would come back out and introduce the night’s musical acts. They were hip-hop artists yasiin bey and Talib Kweli, a.k.a. Black Star.

The pair just released their first new album in 24 years on Luminary, the rep says. Other comedians who were guests on Tuesday night include Earthquake, Leslie Jones, Jeff Ross, Sebastian, Jon Stewart, and Michelle Wolf.

Netflix Festival Also Features Other Comedians Like Seth Rogen, Chelsea Handler

Netflix released a statement, too. “We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence.” The comedian is part of an 11-day stand-up comedy festival. Others include Seth Rogen, Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, and Conan O’Brien.

People did receive guidance on Tuesday night around checking their cell phones. Meanwhile, the identity of Chappelle’s alleged attacker has been released. He’s Isaiah Lee, 23, of Los Angeles. Lee charged Chappelle during the comedian’s set at the event. Footage shows him tackling Chappelle to the ground before security pursued him in a chase away from the stage. In recent years, Chappelle has been facing criticism about some of his jokes that have been described as transphobic. At one time, the comic had his own TV show titled Chappelle’s Show. This event comes on the heels of the Oscars incident where Will Smith would slap Chris Rock. Rock, as noted, did appear on the Hollywood Bowl stage on Tuesday night to help after the attack happens.