Every Movie and TV Show Headed to Netflix in July 2022

July is already breathing down our necks, and that means a new slate of programming is heading to Netflix. Of course, we have some returning favorites alongside some brand new options. Let’s take a look.

Must-see TV shows landing on Netflix next month

Kicking things off is the cornerstone of the Netflix original programming brand, Stranger Things. These will be the final episodes of the season for the show, which dropped earlier in June. “Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end”, reads the tagline. The episodes will debut on July 1st. Superhero fans will want to watch for season 8 of CW’s The Flash, dropping on July 7th. Martial arts enthusiasts should mark July 13th. That’s when the Netflix original series, Hurts Like Hell debuts. Inspired by real events, Hurts Like Hell explores the world of Muay Thai kickboxing. Hopefully, this will tide us over until Kobra Kai returns later this year.

Dropping on July 14th is a new series based on the video game franchise, Resident Evil. Simply titled Resident Evil, the original series takes place in the zombie-infested near future of 2036. If you’re looking for something a bit more grounded, Mom, Don’t Do That! debuts July 15th. Based on a true story, the show follows a 60-year-old mom who decides to find love again. If you’re looking for more family-friendly fare, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 is set for July 21st.

Films to look out for on Netflix in July

Dropping immediately on July 1st is a slew of modern classics, including Big Daddy, Catch Me If You Can, Deliverance, Goodfellas and I Am Legend. Setting sail on July 8th is The Sea Beast. The animated family film is about a young girl that teams up with a sea monster hunter for an adventure. On July 11th, horror fans should watch out for Valley of the Dead. Set during the Spanish Civil War, a rag-tag group of enemies has to work together when they encounter flesh-eating zombies created in a Nazi experiment.

Conspiracy theory enthusiasts will want to check out D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!, a documentary set for July 13th. The film details the In 1971 skyjacking and attempts to uncover the compelling mystery. The recent action-adventure Uncharted, starring Tom Holland drops July 15th. On July 22nd, The Gray Man debuts. The film is directed by the masterminds behind several MCU hits, the Russo Brothers. It stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling as rival assassins. Finally, foodies will want to have a taste of Street Food: USA. The documentary explores street food across America. It comes out on July 27th.

