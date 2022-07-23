Everything Leaving Netflix in August: See the Full List of Movies, Shows

Netflix is preparing for its Fall 2022 lineup, and while it’s set to welcome more than 100 new titles to the service in August, it’s also saying goodbye to dozens of beloved movies and TV series. Among them are the three Mission: Impossible films currently available and Seasons 35-37 of Wheel of Fortune.
Luckily, however, Wheel is getting its very own Pluto TV channel, so you’ll soon be able to watch the game show to your heart’s content. Jeopardy!, which was removed from the service last year, will have its own channel as well, by the way.
Other popular films leaving the streaming service at the end of the summer are the Robert De Niro classics Taxi Driver and GoodFellas, the hilarious Will Ferrell comedy Anchorman, and a large portion of their horror lineup.
As fall will be on the horizon by then, Netflix is likely assembling a new batch of spooky goodness for Halloween. Rob Zombie’s The Munsters prequel and the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday are just two such projects set to hit the service in September.
All Movies and Series Leaving Netflix in August
The following is the full list of movies and TV series leaving Netflix in August. As you can see, the service will drop a title here and there for the majority of the month, leaving the bulk of them for an August 31st farewell.
August 4
They’ve Gotta Have Us (Season 1)
August 5
Screwball
August 7
We Summon the Darkness
August 9
Demonic
The Saint
August 10
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
August 15
Endless Love
Selfless
August 20
The Conjuring
August 23
Young & Hungry (Seasons 1-5)
August 24
The November Man
Wheel of Fortune (Seasons 35-37)
August 25
Taxi Driver
The Visit
August 27
Wind River
August 30
In the Line of Fire
August 31
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Cliffhanger
The Dark Knight Rises
The Departed
GoodFellas
Grown Ups
Halloween
Just Like Heaven
Kung Fu Panda 2
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Major Dad (Seasons 1-4)
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Premonition
Public Enemies
Rise of the Guardians
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Titanic
We Are Marshall
Wyatt Earp
Titles Coming to the Streaming Service in August
While many of the titles leaving Netflix in August will be sorely missed, the streaming service isn’t leaving its audience empty-handed. A whole new lineup of hits will be added following the departure of those on the above list.
A few notable titles set to hit Netflix in August include the Men in Black trilogy, the original Spider-Man trilogy, Space Jam, Uncharted, Miss Congeniality, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.