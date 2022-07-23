Everything Leaving Netflix in August: See the Full List of Movies, Shows

Netflix is preparing for its Fall 2022 lineup, and while it’s set to welcome more than 100 new titles to the service in August, it’s also saying goodbye to dozens of beloved movies and TV series. Among them are the three Mission: Impossible films currently available and Seasons 35-37 of Wheel of Fortune.

Luckily, however, Wheel is getting its very own Pluto TV channel, so you’ll soon be able to watch the game show to your heart’s content. Jeopardy!, which was removed from the service last year, will have its own channel as well, by the way.

Other popular films leaving the streaming service at the end of the summer are the Robert De Niro classics Taxi Driver and GoodFellas, the hilarious Will Ferrell comedy Anchorman, and a large portion of their horror lineup.

As fall will be on the horizon by then, Netflix is likely assembling a new batch of spooky goodness for Halloween. Rob Zombie’s The Munsters prequel and the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday are just two such projects set to hit the service in September.

All Movies and Series Leaving Netflix in August

The following is the full list of movies and TV series leaving Netflix in August. As you can see, the service will drop a title here and there for the majority of the month, leaving the bulk of them for an August 31st farewell.

August 4

They’ve Gotta Have Us (Season 1)

August 5

Screwball

August 7

We Summon the Darkness

August 9

Demonic

The Saint

August 10

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

August 15

Endless Love

Selfless

August 20

The Conjuring

August 23

Young & Hungry (Seasons 1-5)

August 24

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune (Seasons 35-37)

August 25

Taxi Driver

The Visit

August 27

Wind River

August 30

In the Line of Fire

August 31

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Major Dad (Seasons 1-4)

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp

Titles Coming to the Streaming Service in August

While many of the titles leaving Netflix in August will be sorely missed, the streaming service isn’t leaving its audience empty-handed. A whole new lineup of hits will be added following the departure of those on the above list.

A few notable titles set to hit Netflix in August include the Men in Black trilogy, the original Spider-Man trilogy, Space Jam, Uncharted, Miss Congeniality, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.