Everything Leaving Netflix in July: See Full List of Movies, Shows

We’re only four days into July, but Netflix has already kicked a host of movies, TV series, documentaries, and comedy specials off the streaming platform.

Netflix performed a huge purge this month, especially on July 1. Dozens of movies and TV shows left the platform, likely to find new homes on other streaming services. If you’re not subscribed to those, then you’re unlikely to watch classics like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Godzilla,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Patriot,” or “Stand By Me” anytime soon.

Several major TV shows have left the platform this month as well. Don’t bother looking for “The Originals,” “Supermarket Sweep,” or “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” anymore on Netflix. Or the documentaries “The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes,” “Cristina,” or “David Foster: Off the Record.”

Check out the comprehensive list of titles leaving Netflix in July below, courtesy of the Independent.

Movies Leaving Netflix in July

July 1

#FollowFriday

10 jours en or

Amrapali

Annie (1982)

Anthony Kaun Hai?

Any Given Sunday

Beerfest

The Best of Enemies

The Big Wedding

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Contratiempo

Cook Off

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dear John

Deewana Main Deewana

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Four Brothers

The General’s Daughter

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Godzilla (1998)

Happy Gilmore

Heist

Her

Hollow Man

How to Train Your Dragon

Hondros

I Am Kalam

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Into the Wild

Jack and Jill

Just Go With It

Lal Patthar

The Last Samurai

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Liar’s Dice

The Long Riders

Looper

Mean Girls 2

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

My Perfect Romance

Namastey London

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Our Brand Is Crisis

Osmosis Jones

The Patriot

Professor

Puss in Boots

Redemption

The Ring

Road Trip

Saving Private Ryan

Shrek Forever After

Stand by Me

Soul Robbers

Sword of Trust

Tangerine

True Grit (2010)

Tum Milo Toh Sahi

Under Suspicion

What We Started

Without a Paddle

Yaar Gaddar

Zipi & Zape y la Isla del Capitan

Zoo

July 2

The Social Network

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

July 3

I Am Not Your Negro

Sugar Rush (2019)

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later

July 5

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Only

July 7

Brick Mansions

July 8

Diamond Lover

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Rock the Kasbah

July 10

Hole in the Wall

Your Excellency

July 12

The Strangers: Prey at Night

July 13

Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka

PILI Fantasy: War of Dragons

Romina

July 15

Angel Beats!

July 16

Granblue Fantasy The Animation

Television Shows and Series Leaving Netflix in July

July 1

21 Again

Hatchimals: Adventures in Hatchtopia season four and five

Record of Grancrest War

Single Wives

Supermarket Sweep

The Originals

July 2

Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Documentary and Comedy Specials Leaving This Month

July 1

Bo Burnham: what

David Foster: Off the Record

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

July 2

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes

July 4

Cristina