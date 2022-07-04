Everything Leaving Netflix in July: See Full List of Movies, Shows

We’re only four days into July, but Netflix has already kicked a host of movies, TV series, documentaries, and comedy specials off the streaming platform.
Netflix performed a huge purge this month, especially on July 1. Dozens of movies and TV shows left the platform, likely to find new homes on other streaming services. If you’re not subscribed to those, then you’re unlikely to watch classics like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Godzilla,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Patriot,” or “Stand By Me” anytime soon.
Several major TV shows have left the platform this month as well. Don’t bother looking for “The Originals,” “Supermarket Sweep,” or “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” anymore on Netflix. Or the documentaries “The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes,” “Cristina,” or “David Foster: Off the Record.”
Check out the comprehensive list of titles leaving Netflix in July below, courtesy of the Independent.
Movies Leaving Netflix in July
July 1
#FollowFriday
10 jours en or
Amrapali
Annie (1982)
Anthony Kaun Hai?
Any Given Sunday
Beerfest
The Best of Enemies
The Big Wedding
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Contratiempo
Cook Off
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dear John
Deewana Main Deewana
Desperado
Eagle Eye
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
The Exorcist
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Four Brothers
The General’s Daughter
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Godzilla (1998)
Happy Gilmore
Heist
Her
Hollow Man
How to Train Your Dragon
Hondros
I Am Kalam
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Into the Wild
Jack and Jill
Just Go With It
Lal Patthar
The Last Samurai
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Liar’s Dice
The Long Riders
Looper
Mean Girls 2
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight in Paris
My Fair Lady
My Perfect Romance
Namastey London
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Our Brand Is Crisis
Osmosis Jones
The Patriot
Professor
Puss in Boots
Redemption
The Ring
Road Trip
Saving Private Ryan
Shrek Forever After
Stand by Me
Soul Robbers
Sword of Trust
Tangerine
True Grit (2010)
Tum Milo Toh Sahi
Under Suspicion
What We Started
Without a Paddle
Yaar Gaddar
Zipi & Zape y la Isla del Capitan
Zoo
July 2
The Social Network
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
July 3
I Am Not Your Negro
Sugar Rush (2019)
The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later
July 5
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Only
July 7
Brick Mansions
July 8
Diamond Lover
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Rock the Kasbah
July 10
Hole in the Wall
Your Excellency
July 12
The Strangers: Prey at Night
July 13
Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka
PILI Fantasy: War of Dragons
Romina
July 15
Angel Beats!
July 16
Granblue Fantasy The Animation
Television Shows and Series Leaving Netflix in July
July 1
21 Again
Hatchimals: Adventures in Hatchtopia season four and five
Record of Grancrest War
Single Wives
Supermarket Sweep
The Originals
July 2
Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Documentary and Comedy Specials Leaving This Month
July 1
Bo Burnham: what
David Foster: Off the Record
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
July 2
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes
July 4
Cristina