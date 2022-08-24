Everything Leaving Netflix in September: See the Full List of Movies, Shows

As the end of August approaches, that means Netflix is gearing up for its fall premieres and a list of movies that will be added to the streaming site in September. With Netflix losing close to one million users recently, it appears the company is clearing its catalog of numerous shows and movies. Some movies will find homes on other streaming services like Paramount+ while others become nothing more than a memory. Sadly, the list below, detailing the movies and shows leaving Netflix contains more than a few fan favorites like How to Train Your Dragon and Saved by the Bell.

The list of content leaving Netflix in just a few days includes the following:

Quantico: Seasons 1-3 – 9/1/22

Freaks – 9/2/22

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8 – 9/2/22

Nightcrawler – 9/9/22

How to Train Your Dragon 2 – 9/10/22

Offspring: Seasons 1-7 – 9/12/22

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6 – 9/14/22

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style – 9/14/22

Saved by the Bell: The College Years – 9/14/22

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas – 9/14/22

Skylines – 9/17/22

Dark Skies – 9/18/22

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-2 – 9/18/22

Blade Runner 2049 – 9/25/22

Blade Runner: The Final Cut – 9/25/22

Gotham: Season 1-5 – 9/29/22

And ending the month with a massive shift, on September 30th, Netflix will get rid of:

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

First Kill Showrunner Blames Netflix For Cancellation

Another series to get the ax from Netflix was First Kill, a vampire series that surrounded teenagers within the LGBTQ community. Although gaining a following, the company decided to cut the show due to low numbers. With only one season, showrunner Felicia D. Henderson seemed to place the blame on Netflix and their marketing. “The art for the initial marketing was beautiful. I think I expected that to be the beginning and that the other equally compelling and important elements of the show — monsters vs. monster hunters, the battle between two powerful matriarchs, etc. — would eventually be promoted, and that didn’t happen.”

Happy to even have a chance to tell her story, Henderson thanked Netflix, “they licensed the IP, paid for a pilot script, and gave it a healthy production budget. The creative team was very supportive when we were shooting the show under harrowing conditions— before there were ‘vaccines for all’ in Atlanta, a very overcrowded production hub.”

Still stunned by the notice, Felicia D. Henderson admitted to hoping for more seasons due to its strong character and story. “It has something for everyone — strong women leads, supernatural intrigue, an epic, Shakespearean battle between warring families, and a prominently featured Black family in the genre space, something Black viewers crave and a general audience needs to be treated to.”