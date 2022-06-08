‘Ghostbusters’ Series in the Works at Netflix, But There’s a Twist

In 1984, the world of cinema changed forever when the supernatural comedy Ghostbusters hit the silver screen. Seemingly overnight, Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) and his hilarious gang of ghost hunters became a titan of pop culture that remains beloved to this day. So much so, in fact, that the original Ghostbusters spawned an entire franchise.

The 1989 sequel, Ghostbusters II, was just the beginning. There are also two animated television series, The Real Ghostbusters and Extreme Ghostbusters, as well as a video game, a novel, several comic books, a reboot, and a second sequel to the original. Not to mention the endless variety of toys, t-shirts, and other merchandise based on the franchise.

There have been some duds here and there, but as a whole, Ghostbusters is an incredible success. And when the newest sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) breathed new life into the franchise, the creators saw an opportunity for a continuation.

The newest addition to the Ghostbusters universe is an unnamed Netflix series. The series is a bit different from the films, however, as it’s animated!

As the project was just announced Wednesday, details about the series remain sparse. That said, we know that Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, the co-writers of the 2021 sequel, are behind it. The duo will executive produce, while production is handled by Sony Pictures Animation.

Fans of the iconic ghost hunters might have an exciting few years ahead of them. In an interview with Deadline, Sony chairman Tom Rothman also revealed that a sequel to Afterlife is already in the works.

‘Ghostbusters’ Icon Bill Murray Calls Newest Sequel a ‘Really Good Movie’

When it comes to additions to the Ghostbusters universe, Bill Murray has mixed feelings. After the second film hit theaters, Murray felt that it didn’t come close to the original. In a 2008 interview, the original Ghostbuster revealed that the sequel was “unsatisfying”. He disliked the sequel so much, in fact, that he declined a third movie.

“We did a sequel and it was sort of rather unsatisfying for me,” Murray explained. “Because the first one to me was the goods. It was the real thing. And the sequel, you know, was…it was a few years later.”

“They had this idea, but it didn’t turn out to be the idea when I arrived on the set,” he continued. “They’d written a whole different movie than the one [initially discussed]. There were a few great scenes in it, but it wasn’t the same movie. So there’s never been an interest in a third Ghostbusters, because the second one was disappointing…for me, anyway.”

Because he was so vehemently against a third Ghostbusters, fans were surprised to learn of his role in the 2021 sequel Afterlife. According to Bill Murray, however, the new sequel is much better than the first.

“The director, Jason Reitman, the son of the original director Ivan, he did a really nice job,” Murray shared with The View. “And he made a really good movie. It was different than the ones we made, but it was good. It was much more emotional than ours were, and it was a success as a film. I was happy for him.”