‘Goodfellas’ Is Headed to Netflix Following Ray Liotta’s Death

The film that catapulted the late Ray Liotta into a certified acting legend is hitting Netflix.

The streaming platform recently announced that Goodfellas, the 1990 Martin Scorsese crime film, will become available beginning on July 1. The Academy-Award-winning flick was adapted from the 1985 nonfiction book Wiseguy by Pileggi.

In addition to the late Ray Liotta, it stars other bonafide greats such as Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino. The film follows the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill, played by Liotta, and his friends and family for decades. It’s commended as one of the greatest American films of all time and was critically acclaimed following its release.

After the movie premiered, it was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. At the 1991 Oscars, Joe Pesci won Best Supporting Actor. Liotta’s stunning performance as Hill also received glowing praise.

During an interview with the “Today Show” in 1990, The Many Saints of Newark star spoke about why he wanted a role in the mafia film.

“I read the book and I heard they were going to make it into a movie. I didn’t know they were going to and was fascinated by the book,” the late star admitted. And then to have Martin Scorsese directing it, what actor wouldn’t want it? Plus, the part is just so full and juicy. There’s just so much. It spans 30 years. And just about every emotion you can think of, Henry went through,” he said.

Tragically, on May 27, Liotta passed away at 67. According to his reps, he reportedly died in his sleep while in a Dominican Republic hotel. He was on location to film Dangerous Waters. Currently, authorities suspect no foul play.

Ray Liotta’s acting on an ascent at the time of his death

At the time of his death, his acting career was having a resurgence. At the time of his death, he had several projects in the works.

In addition to The Many Saints of Newark, he recently starred in the Oscar-winning Marriage Story and No Sudden Move. He also finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear. He was going to appear in the film The Substance opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

The father was going to also executive produce the A&E docuseries Five Families. The project was going to follow the tumultuous history of the New York’s mafia’s infamous Genovese, Gambino, Bonnano, Colombo, and Lucchese families. Additionally, AppleTV+ has also released the trailer for Liotta’s last TV role in the new show, “Black Bird.”

The drama, which premieres July 8, follows Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton), the son of a police officer (Ray Liotta) who’s convicted of a crime and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

However, prosecutors give him a choice: he can serve the full term without the possibility of parole or transfer to a maximum-security facility for a serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser) and get him to confess to other murders.