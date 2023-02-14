Henry Winkler Fan Favorite Series to Be Removed From Netflix

One of Henry Winkler’s fan-favorite comedies will soon be leaving Netflix.

If you’re in the middle of watching Arrested Development or have it on your watchlist, you better carve out some time in the coming weeks to double down on binging sessions. The streamer is removing the entire Henry Winkler series in mid-March.

The show’s landing page recently revealed that March 14th is the final day to watch the quirky comedy. A source told The Wrap that the end is coming because Netflix’s licensing agreement will soon expire.

Arrested Development first debuted on Fox in 2003 and aired for three seasons. Netflix gave it a two-season reboot in 2012. Both the Fox and the streamer’s seasons are retiring from the platform.

The five seasons played out over the course of 16 years and remain a cult classic to this day, and they elevated stars such as Michale Cera, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett to major Hollywood contenders.

‘Arrested Development’ Reunited ‘Happy Days’ Stars Henry Winkler and Ron Howard

The series also brought classic TV actors and best friends Ron Howard and Henry Winkler closer to the limelight. The former Happy Days co-stars starred in all five seasons. Howard voiced the narrator for 83 of the 84 episodes, and Winkler starred as the recurring character Barry Zuckerkorn.

Arrested Development focused on the misadventures of the spoiled, amoral Bluths, who find themselves in trouble after their patriarch goes to prison. Straight-laced son Michael attempts to take over as the head of the family, but he finds the job to be more difficult than it should be.

The series won six Primetime Emmy during its reign, including the Best Comedy award in 2004. Despite being a guest star, Henry Winkler even nabbed a few nods and nominations such as a Gold Derby Award and a Screen Actors Guild nod.

Three Seasons Will Remain on Hulu

Fortunately, there is a bit of good news for fans of the series. The first three seasons of Arrested Development are available for Hulu subscribers. However, the final two may die with Netflix.

According to Variety, the platform holds exclusive rights to the revived episodes. So unless Netflix manages to renew its licensing agreement, no other streaming service can take over. The company only nabbed non-exclusive rights to the original seasons, which gave HULU a chance to share privileges.