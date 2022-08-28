Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September

September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month.

The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.

If you’re looking to binge a movie series, several will be available this month as well. All 3 “Austin Powers” movies are added to the mix, as well as “Despicable Me” and “Despicable Me 2” for more family-friendly content. Additionally, 3 “Resident Evil” films will be on the app for horror fans.

If you’re looking for a rom-com, “Clueless,” “The Notebook,” and “A Cinderella Story” will all be on Netflix next month to make you laugh and cry your eyes out.

September is stacked with new, great titles. Read the full list of what’s coming to Netflix next month below, provided by Entertainment Weekly.

Full List of Netflix Titles Arriving in September