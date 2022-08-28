Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September

September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month.
The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.
If you’re looking to binge a movie series, several will be available this month as well. All 3 “Austin Powers” movies are added to the mix, as well as “Despicable Me” and “Despicable Me 2” for more family-friendly content. Additionally, 3 “Resident Evil” films will be on the app for horror fans.
If you’re looking for a rom-com, “Clueless,” “The Notebook,” and “A Cinderella Story” will all be on Netflix next month to make you laugh and cry your eyes out.
September is stacked with new, great titles. Read the full list of what’s coming to Netflix next month below, provided by Entertainment Weekly.
Full List of Netflix Titles Arriving in September
- Fenced In
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN (Episodes 13-24)
- Liss Pereira: Adulting
- Love in the Villa
- Off the Hook
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2)
- A Cinderella Story
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
- A Knight’s Tale
- A Little Princess
- American Beauty
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Barbie Mermaid Power
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Clueless
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Dolphin Tale 2
- Friday After Next
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- I Survived a Crime (Season 1) If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Italian Job
- John Q
- Just Friends
- Little Nicky
- Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
- Next Friday
- The Notebook
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Road House
- Save the Last Dance
- Scarface
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)
- This Is 40
- Buy My House
- Dated and Related
- Devil in Ohio
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 2)
- Fakes
- The Festival of Troubadours
- Ivy + Bean
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
- You’re Nothing Special
- Little Women
- Call the Midwife (Season 11)
- Cocomelon (Season 6)
- Once Upon a Small Town
- Vampire Academy
- Bee and PuppyCat
- Get Smart With Money
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
- Untold: The Race of the Century
- Chef’s Table: Pizza
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
- Entrapped
- Diorama
- Cobra Kai (Season 5)
- End of the Road
- Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2)
- No Limit
- Narco-Saints
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3)
- Colette
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
- In the Dark (Season 4)
- Broad Peak
- The Catholic School
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández
- Heartbreak High
- The Lørenskog Disappearance
- Sins of Our Mother
- Dogs in Space (Season 2)
- Intervention (Season 21)
- Terim
- The Brave Ones
- Do Revenge
- Drifting Home
- Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
- I Used to Be Famous
- Jogi
- Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Season 2)
- Mirror, Mirror
- Santo
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
- This Is the End
- Go Dog Go (Season 3)
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
- Designing Miami
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
- Iron Chef Mexico
- The Perfumier
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
- Karma’s World (Season 4)
- Snabba Cash (Season 2)
- Thai Cave Rescue
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- ATHENA
- The Girls at the Back
- Jamtara
- Lou
- Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles
- Dynasty (Season 5)
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy
- A Trip to Infinity
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2)
- Elysium
- The Munsters
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
- Blonde
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
- Inheritance
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 6)
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2)
- The Empress
- Anikulapo
- Entergalactic
- Floor is Lava (Season 3)
- Human Playground
- Phantom Pups
- Rainbow