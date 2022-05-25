Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2022

June is right around the corner, and that means a whole new slew of TV shows and movies heading to Netflix for our streaming pleasure.

We’ve got our eye on a few key originals coming to the platform next month, as well as some of our tried and true favorites. Let’s dive into the options below.

Films to Watch Out for on Netflix in June 2022

Kicking things off on June 3, we have a new original space action film called “Interceptor,” starring Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey. Looks like Pataky and her husband, Chris Hemsworth, will be running the show on Netflix action movies this summer. Hemsworth’s spy film, “Spiderhead,” debuts on June 17, per What’s on Netflix. It also features Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Tess Haubrich, and Nathan Jones.

Then, on June 8, we have a new Adam Sandler comedy also starring Queen Latifah. “Hustle” follows Sandler as a basketball scout who finds an incredible player on the streets of Spain.

Jennifer Lopez stars in a documentary about her life and legacy as a music star and actress. “Halftime” drops on June 14 and is one of three Jennifer Lopez films coming to Netflix this year. Another documentary you can catch is “Civil: Ben Crump,” about the American civil rights attorney.

Looking for a fun-filled rom-com? Check out “Love & Gelato” on June 22. This adaptation of the Jenna Evans Welch novel follows a high school grad heading to Italy to achieve her mother’s dying wish.

Several non-Netflix original films will drop in June as well. You can watch “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Vice,” “It,” and “Sing 2.” And of course, let’s not forget the Matthew McConaughey sports classic “We Are Marshall.”

You can check out the full list of films coming to Netflix in June here.

TV Shows to Look Out For on Netflix Next Month

While several new Netflix originals will debut next month, some old classics will also return. Sci-fi fans will want to look out for “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 on June 22. Fantasy fans will want to catch “Legacies” Season 4 on June 3, which turned out to be the show’s final season after The CW’s unexpected cancelation.

History and action fans will want to catch Season 6 of “Peaky Blinders” on June 10. And don’t miss Season 2 of the comedy series “The Upshaws” on June 29.

Several new Netflix original shows will also debut in June. Keep an eye out for “First Kill” on June 10, a horror mystery about vampires, from the book by V.E.Schwab. If your kids want something new to watch, have them try “Charlie’s Colorforms City” on June 13. And if you’re looking for a hilarious new office comedy, try “God’s Favorite Idiot” starring Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

A new version of “Iron Chef” will debut on June 15, and a short comedy series from Rowan Atkinson, “Man Vs. Bee,” will debut on June 24.

See the full list of new TV shows here.