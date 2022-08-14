Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022

August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September.

The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Cruise portrays an assassin in the film. A new Netflix original film is also premiering on the first, “Love in the Villa.” The synopsis says: “A newly single woman learns the Italian villa she reserved is double-booked, and she’ll have to share it with a cynical stranger.” Fans can also revisit Kristen Stewart as Snow White in 2012’s “Snow White and the Huntsman,” a fantasy/adventure take on the fairy tale.

September 2 brings several new Netflix originals series. “Buy My House” and “Dated & Related” premiere on this date. Other series include “Devil in Ohio,” a limited series about a girl who escaped a cult, and “Fakes,” two teenagers who start their own fake ID business.

The sixth of the month also brings all Netflix originals. Titles include “Bee and Puppycat” (season 1), “Diorama,” “Get Smart with Money,” “Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth,” and “Untold: The Race of the Century,” a documentary.

Titles Coming to Netflix Next Month

A highly-awaited Netflix original film comes to the platform on the 16th. “DO REVENGE,” a film starring Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things) and Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) follows the teenagers as “the scariest protagonists” in this dark comedy.

On the same day, season 2 of the Winx Club-inspired show, “Fate: The Winx Saga” will be available to stream.

The final season of “Dynasty,” The CW soap-drama series starring Elizabeth Gillies, will be on Netflix on September 24.

Another huge title hits the streaming service next month — “Blonde.” The film stars Ana de Armas as Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. “Blonde” goes into Monroe’s life both in the public eye and out of it, and looks to show everything — the good, bad, pretty, and ugly. The movie will be available to stream on September 28.

Kid Cudi also has a Netflix original film being released. “Entergalactic” is an animated special that features an artist “attempting to find both love and success.” Subscribers can stream the movie on September 30, along with “Rainbow,” another original film that is a Spanish coming-of-age inspired by “The Wizard of Oz.”

Read the full list below:

End of the Road

Morbius

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Collateral

Fast & Feel Love

Fenced In

Love in the Villa

Off the Hook

Resident Evil: Retribution

Rock of Ages

Snow White & The Huntsman

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

The Bridges of Madison County

This Is 40

Buy My House (Season 1)

Dated & Related (Season 1)

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series)

Fakes (Season 1)

Ivy + Bean (2022)

The Festival of Troubadours / Asiklar Bayrami

You’re Nothing Special (Season 1)

CoComelon (Season 6 – New Episodes)

Bee and Puppycat (Season 1)

Diorama (2022)

Get Smart With Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Untold: The Race of the Century

Entrapped (Season 1)

The Imperfect (Season 1)

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

Narco-Saints (Season 1)

Jo Koy: Live from The Los Angeles Forum

Heartbreak High (Season 1)

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1 – Part 2)

DO REVENGE (2022)

Drifting Home (2022)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)

Santo (Season 1)

The Brave Ones (Season 1)

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022)

Designing Miami (Season 1)

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna (Season 1)

Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1)

Only For Love (Season 1)

Snabba Cash (Season 2)

Thai Cave Rescue (Season 1)

A Jazzman’s Blues

ATHENA

Lou

The Girls at the Back (Season 1)

Dynasty (Season 5)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Season 1)

Blonde (2022)

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2)

The Empress (Season 1)

Entergalactic

Rainbow