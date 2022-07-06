Hit Netflix Series Surpasses Massive Milestone With Over 1 Billion Hours Viewed

There are some “strange” things going on over at the popular streaming service, Netflix as some major milestones are being surpassed. And, this trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, either.

The popular Netflix Stranger Things series released the final two episodes of its fourth season; just a few days ago on July 1. And now, news has hit that the series has reached a mind-blowing milestone. Reporting over one billion streaming hours on Netflix to date.

Netflix’s Stranger Things Joins The Elite Ranks Of Streaming Shows With Over A Billion Viewing Hours

Just 28 days after the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things hit Netflix, the series is showing some majorly impressive numbers. So far, the series has become the first English language to reach 1.15 billion viewing hours. Additionally, there is only one streaming series that has topped these numbers in Netflix history. The Korea-born series Squid Game hit the 1.65 billion hours of viewing mark not long ago.

Despite Squid Games’ current lead in the number of viewing hours, however, it’s very possible Stranger things may still edge out the Korean sci-fi series. There are still three weeks left of data gathering; giving the kids of Stranger Things plenty of time to edge Squid Game off its thrown; as they battle the latest threat in the Upside Down.

The Numbers Reflect Viewership For Both Parts Of The Popular Show’s Most Recent Season

This recent data takes both the first part of Stranger Things’ fourth season as well as the second part. The first seven episodes which hit the streaming service in the spring reflect an impressive 930.32 million viewing hours. This is measured over the show’s first 28 days on Netflix. The final two season four episodes balanced out the rest.

The long-awaited final two episodes of Stranger Things remain in high demand on the platform; as the show’s stars continue to battle the Upside Down villain Venca was huge early this month. In fact, this unprecedented demand resulted in Netflix experiencing a brief crash during the premiere just a few days ago.

According to Downdetector, the global uptime-monitoring site, viewers flocked to the streaming service as the final fourth season episodes dropped at 3 a.m. on July 1. This resulted in over 14,000 users logging complaints, as fans were having trouble connecting to the streaming site.

One Major Stranger Things Moment Moves A Metallica Classic To The Top Of The iTunes Rock Chart

Metallica’s epically heavy metal hit Master of Puppets is arguably one of the group’s most iconic songs. And now, the 8-minute and 38-second long guitar-heavy track full track is finding new success. This comes as the headbanging hit shoots to the top spot on the iTunes Rock Chart. This renewed success that Master Of Puppets is now finding is all part of the Stranger Things creators’ decision to include the song in one of the show’s most pivotal moments this season.

Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the popular series based in the 1980s say that they developed one pivotal scene for the show’s fourth season finale with only one tune in mind the entire time. A spot-on move, notes the show’s music supervisor, Nora Felder.

“It was another one of those ‘it has to be this song,’ moments,” Nora Felder explains in a recent interview.

“This part of the story was anticipated to be pivotal and especially hair-raising scene,” Felder adds.