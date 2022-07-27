Hit Netflix Show Accused of Retroactively Editing Episodes at Beginning of Series

Netflix has been changing the game for online streaming for years now. However, the ability to edit post-production is significantly easier with the platform — something that some fans have called them out for. A show that has been called out for doing this is “Stranger Things.”

The Netflix show “Stranger Things” gained popularity quickly after its release back in 2016. The show quickly became a Netflix staple, and each season brings new characters, inside jokes, and scares. While the show is usually very consistent, there have been a few mistakes — something that is perfectly natural when producing art. However, the creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer, debated in an interview whether they should go back and change an error after fans pointed it out.

In an interview with Variety, the Duffer brothers discussed Volume One of season 4 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” ahead of the Volume Two premiere back in June. When asked about everyone forgetting Will Byers’ birthday, they explained.

The interviewer asked: “So fans have noticed that in Episode 2 of Season 4, a rolling camera has the date of March 22, which is supposed to be Will’s birthday. Did everyone forget Will’s birthday in universe or was this unintentional?”

Matt Duffer responded: “The honest response is, clearly like the characters in the show, we also forgot about Will’s birthday. So the debate now is whether we adjust Will’s birthday or if we just let it be really sad.”

‘Stranger Things’ Writers Accused of Editing Show Post-Production

The brothers ultimately seemed to decide that they will change Will’s birthday May 22 instead of March, because it will be easy to fit. They apologized to the fans for the mistake. The error made them even more sad for Will, who is always going through it on the show. Season 4 of the Netflix series showed Will struggling with his sexuality, and fans felt for him.

Although they debated “George Lucas-ing” the show, the writers confirmed on Twitter that they had never ended up doing that. They tweeted from their account @strangerwriters: “PSA: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be.” Along with a GIF of fan-favorite character Dustin saying “I swear on my mother.”

PSA: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be. pic.twitter.com/H0j8JwidLs — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 26, 2022

While they seemed to debate it in their interview, it looks like they decided against it, opting for an apology to the fans for making them more sad for Will. They may still change Will’s birthday, but not by going back and editing out the scene.

Users responded, asking if they meant they also didn’t edit a “creepy scene” with characters Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). This has been an ongoing rumor amongst fans of the show. The writers confirmed again that they did not edit the scene.