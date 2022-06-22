How Much Kate Bush Will Earn After ‘Running Up That Hill’s Popularity Surge After ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things Season 4 has taken the world by storm. Since its debut on May 27, 2022, the new season has smashed streaming records. According to Variety, Stranger Things Season 4 became Netflix’s biggest premiere weekend ever. In just three days, people viewed 287 million hours of the new season. Just last week, the season became Netflix’s most popular English-language season of all time. Certainly, the world is watching the ever-popular TV phenomenon.

However, the booming popularity of Stranger Things Season 4 is great news not only for the cast, crew, and creators of the project, but also for a musician named Kate Bush.

Kate Bush was born in Bexleyheath, England in 1958. She began writing songs at an early age. By 19, she had been signed to a major label and released her debut single “Wuthering Heights.” The single took off, earning her the honor of being the first female artist to score a #1 hit in the UK with a self-written song. During her accomplished career, she had numerous #1 UK albums and released many popular singles like “Don’t Give Up,” “King of the Mountain,” and “Running Up That Hill.” While many musicians cite Bush as an influence, her prominence in pop culture dwindled throughout the ’90s, although she continued creating music. Her most recent album was released in 2011. However, because of Stranger Things, “Running Up That Hill” will undoubtedly be the song she’s remembered for.

Bush released “Running Up That Hill” in 1985, and it climbed all the way to No. 3 on the charts. Stranger Things actress Wynona Ryder pushed for the song to be included in the soundtrack. That lobbying from Ryder proved to be a godsend for Kate Bush, who is set to earn massive amounts of money from the song’s resurgence.

How Much Is ‘Running Up That Hill’ Earning Kate Bush?

According to The Sun, Kate Bush is currently earning £250,000 per week with the song’s resurgence. In USD, this equates to $306,875 per week. The song receives almost 1 million streams daily, and there aren’t signs of slowing yet.

The Sun article states: “Kate is on course to bank a seven-figure sum because of its resurgence. She owns all of the publishing and licensing rights, and she wrote it—so nearly all the cash is going to her.”

“Given the traction of the song, Kate will easily be pulling in £250,000 a week and, if it keeps on the way it is, she’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.”

Because of Stranger Things, her song is raking in cash and still breaking records. For instance, the track has been No. 1 for a few weeks now, a higher position than it had in 1985 at No. 3. So, she now holds the gap for longest time between No. 1 singles: 44 years has elapsed since “Wuthering Heights” topped the charts.

Bush also is the oldest female to land a No. 1 UK single, surpassing Cher. “Running Up That Hill” also holds the record for longest time taken for a single to reach No. 1, surpassing “Last Christmas” by Wham!

Bush has been ecstatic about the newfound attention for her song. “It’s just extraordinary…it’s quite shocking, really, isn’t it?”