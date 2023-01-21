How ‘That ’90s Show’ Takes on Danny Masterson’s Absence Amid Legal Troubles

Pretty much everyone from That ’70s Show comes on back to appear again in the Netflix reboot That ’90s Show. There is one notable absence, though, from the cast. That would be Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde. He has some serious legal problems right now.

Masterson was charged in June 2020 with “forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003.” All the women were referred to as Jane Does. Masterson, who has denied all charges, was arrested and released after posting bond on a $3.3 million bail. His rape trial in Los Angles ended in a mistrial in November 2022. Jurors said they couldn’t reach a consensus. The retrial is scheduled for March.

‘That ’90s Show’ Returns Most Of Its Major Cast Members

Don’t expect to see Hyde at all. No mention is made of him during Season 1 of That ’90s Show. There is no explanation for his absence, EW reports.

“I think I was the last one to come back,” Don Stark, who plays Donna’s dad Bob, told EW. “Everybody was back on the show except for Danny, given the circumstances.” That ’90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.

Still, let’s take a look at cast members who are returning. The new show takes place in 1995. Eric, played by Topher Grace, and Donna, played by Laura Prepon, have their teenage daughter Leia, played by Callie Haverda. She’s spending the summer with her grandparents Red, played by Kurtwood Smith, and Kitty, played by Debra Jo Rupp.

Eric And Donna Will Be Coming Back To Visit Leia And Their Parents

Expect to see a lot of Eric and Donna as they come back to visit Leia and their parents on That ’90s Show. That would include Donna’s father Bob. Kelso, played by Ashton Kutcher, and Jackie, played by Mila Kunis, pop up in the premiere. They visit the Formans before their “second remarriage.” They also drop a bomb on Red and Kitty that Leia’s crush Jay, played by Mace Coronel, is their teenage son.

Fez comes on back, too. Played by Wilmer Valderrama, he owns a salon chain that is called Chez Fez. He gives Kitty a haircut in the second episode while also taking part in a gossip season. He explains to her why he and Jackie broke up (they were together when the original series ended).

Besides Masterson, there are two other original cast members who will not be in That ’90s Show. Sadly, Tanya Roberts, who played Midge Pinciotti, was written out of the show in its third season. But she did come on back on That ’70s Show in its sixth and seventh seasons. Roberts has since died after her appearances on the show. Also, back in 2013, actress Lisa Robin Kelly, who played Laurie, Eric’s sister, died in her sleep. Kelly played Laurie through season three and came back in season five. Christina Moore then played Laurie. We don’t know if she will be appearing in That ’90s Show at all at this time.