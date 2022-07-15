Is Netflix Down? Subscribers Take to Social Media to Sound Off

Netflix users experienced problems on Friday. Thousands of subscribers were unable to access the content. Problems began around 2 p.m. ET. A huge spike in reports of an outage saw over 4,000 people without access according to Downdetector. A ton of new releases hit the streaming giant on Friday. It couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

As they are wont to do, users flocked to social media asking if the service was down.

Is Netflix down for anyone else? pic.twitter.com/CFS3zUbuGc — kajiuna (@kajiunaa) July 15, 2022

The responses to this tweet were a resounding yes. But some users still managed to get the service on their phones. While 49% of reports were related to video streaming and 45% were related to the website, just 7% were related to the app. So if the app is your method of viewing, you likely never had an issues.

Netflix down for everyone or is it just me ?#netflix #netflixdown pic.twitter.com/8ffyPVCJTk — Nizamuddin Mohamed (@webnizam) July 15, 2022

Several responses to this post indicate that videos began playing, but they would stop shortly after beginning. That’s when the error message was popping up for users. Netflix eventually acknowledged the issue within their help center. Later, the message change to indicate that service has been restored. Friday night is saved in thousands of households across the United States.

There was no clarification for what caused the outage. The streaming service isn’t cheap these days. A lot of users wanted their money back.

So when @netflix is down I get a few bucks off my bill for the month, right? — T (@captainTLa) July 15, 2022

As of 4 p.m. ET, things seem to be back to normal. Hopefully they can hang in there through the weekend. Otherwise people may have to go outside or something. And it’s really, really hot outside right now.

New Programming at Netflix

A ton of new content hit Netflix on Friday. There’s a new Netflix original titled The Sea Beast. That’s an animated feature about a sea monster that is getting rave reviews. There’s also a brand new comedy special from Dave Chappelle titled What’s in a Name? There’s new stuff from Bear Grylls, too. Ranveer vs. Wild features Grylls. Looking for something scary? The rebooted Blair Witch from 2016 also hit Netflix.

‘Stranger Things’ Turns Six-Years-Old

It’s hard to believe it, but the Netflix smash Stranger Things debuted six years ago today. The massive hit just wrapped its four season. This year’s show was divided into two parts, and the episodes were considerably longer than they have been in the past. Most fans loved it, though.

A few fans that benefited greatly from the show’s immense popularity were Kate Bush and Metallica. Bush’s classic tune “Running Up That Hill” and Metallica’s banger “Master of Puppets” both saw giant boosts in streams and sales after the show’s usage. Metallica even managed a viral TikTok hit from the exposure. Not too shabby for frontman James Hetfield, who turns 59-years-old next month.