John Stamos Reveals Final Text From Bob Saget in Upcoming Netflix Tribute Special

Nearly half a year has passed since Full House icon Bob Saget passed away. However, as grief has no timeline, many of his family and close friends continue to mourn his death. Now, an upcoming Netflix tribute aims to cast light on Bob Saget one final time. And in it, we can expect an appearance from the late actor and comedian’s longtime costar, John Stamos. In tributing the Danny Tanner actor, Stamos reveals the final text he received from his friend, colleague, and onscreen brother-in-law.

According to PEOPLE, the Bob Saget tribute, entitled “Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute,” will feature a slew of the actor’s family and friends. However, while the 65-year-old seemed to establish lasting friendships wherever he went, very few were as meaningful as that with his Full House costar.

During a preview for “The Bob Saget Tribute,” Stamos said, “I wanna read my last text from Bob. He said, ‘I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.”

John Stamos, hardly straying from his beloved character Jesse Katsopolis, more humorously responded, “Well, you have a lot of God-given brothers, but I’m first right?”

The Uncle Jesse actor continued, “[Saget] said, ‘[John] Mayer is an amazing friend, but he’s more fair-weather. You’re always there, so you’re number one.'”

At that, the audience erupted into laughter. Other comedians shared loving, though equally hilarious, tributes and stories about the longtime TV star.

‘The Bob Saget Tribute’: Everything You Need to Know

Bob Saget’s massive fanbase will surely get a treat out of Netflix‘s upcoming comedy tribute. Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait before the special goes live. As per the news outlet, “Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute” will air on the streaming platform Friday, June 10th.

In addition to John Stamos’s appearance, fans of the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host can look forward to seeing comedians like Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, and Dave Chappelle.

Following the special’s taping, John Stamos shared a more sincere, heartfelt post to Bob Saget. In he, he celebrated what would have been his 66th birthday.

“Death ends a life, not a relationship,” the actor quoted Jack Lemmon. “Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly.”

Following the tribute special’s taping, Saget’s “God-given brother” shared a special Instagram post highlighting Saget’s achievements. There, he shared, “Being respected in the stand-up comedy world was everything to Bob. And the outpouring of love and respect that he got Sunday night [at ‘The Comedy Store’] really proved that he was at the top of his game.”

John Stamos concluded, “He would have been so proud to see the celebration we put together for him.”

Following his shocking death, authorities reveal Bob Saget died of head trauma due to an apparent fall while in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida.