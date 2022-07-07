johnny-depp-set-to-make-acting-return-in-new-netflix-movie

After a tumultuous court battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is getting back to work.

The legendary actor is set to make his return to acting with a brand new Netflix film. Depp, who began his career in the 1984 slasher flick, A Nightmare on Elm Street, has had a prolific career on screen. He’s starred in fan-favorite flicks such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Now, Depp is ready to return to his craft. According to reporting from Bloomberg, Depp will soon begin work on his next big project. The film, La Favorite, will start shooting in France this Summer.

Backed with financing from the streaming platform Netflix, the project is a historical drama featuring Depp as King Louis XV, who had the second-longest reign of any king in France’s history.

However, the specific details surrounding the project are unknown. Yet, it has been revealed that the film is due to premiere in theaters in 2023. It will hit French Netlfix 15 months after the original premiere.

Maïwenn Le Besco will direct the film. She is also known as Maïwenn, an actress who has appeared in many French-backed films, including Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element and León the Professional.

While this project seems somewhat minor compared to Depp’s previous body of work, it could signify much more. The success of this project will likely determine how Depp’s career will look following the end of his highly-publicized defamation trial.

At this time, his future in blockbuster films is still unclear, so it will take some time to see if he’ll be welcomed with open arms in the US.

Johnny Depp wins court case against ex-wife

As many know, Depp’s acting career became complicated when he became involved in a highly publicized and contentious court battle with his ex-wife.

After Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse, he accused her in turn of lying about those allegations. He argued that he was actually the victim of Heard’s abuse.

Later, in 2019, the veteran actor sued the Aquaman actress for defamation. At the time, the stain of the controversy hindered him from booking roles. For instance, he failed to secure the third Fantastic Beasts film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The franchise recast Grindelwald with Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen.

However, things looked up for Depp last month when Depp won his court case against Heard. In addition, the actor won $10 million in compensatory damages in the defamation suit against Heard.

More so, the same jury awarded $2 million to Amber Heard, who made similar claims against Johnny Depp. She has said she would appeal the ruling.