‘Lightyear’ Star Chris Evans Joins New Netflix Movie

Chris Evans just only went to “infinity and beyond,” but he’s already gearing up for a new Netflix project.

The Lightyear star has officially signed on to join Emily Blunt for the upcoming Netflix movie, Pain Hustlers. The much-anticipated film was one of the biggest sales at the 2022 Cannes market thanks to its attachment to director David Yates.

Yates helmed the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movies. And because of his hugely successful book-to-screen adaptations, Netflix forked over $50 million to bring Pain Hustlers to its platform.

Nonfiction author Wells Tower will be writing the script. And people close to the project have said that it’s similar to The Big Short and The Wolf of Wall Street.

According to the official synopsis, the story will follow Blunt’s Liza, a high school dropout, who dreams of a better life for both herself and her daughter. Then after landing a job with a bankrupt pharmaceutical company in Central Florida, her “charm, guts, and drive” save the company and take Liza “into the high life.”

But soon, the glitz and glamour prove to come at a high cost when Liza ends up in the middle of “a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.”

The $50 million deal comes after Netflix saw record-breaking subscriber losses earlier this year—which have reportedly scared off shareholders and original content creators.

Thanks to the financial issues, the streamer has had to make cutbacks throughout the company. And now, producers are worried that Netflix can’t afford new content. So CEO Ted Sarandos, Head of Global Film Scott Stuber, and Head of Global Television Bela Bajaria have been working hard to keep creators on the payroll.

To do that, the company has openly allocated around $17 billion to content creation this year, According to Variety. And the heads promise that Netflix will continue to run a high budget thanks to its remaining 200 million subscribers.

Buying the right to Pain Hustlers was the company’s first attempt to prove its word. But it also took the spending further by creating a new reality competition based on the hit series Squid Game. In it, competitors will compete for a grand prize of $4.56 million.

Meanwhile, some of Netflix’s star creators are personally assuring Hollywood that the company has remained ready and willing to fork over big money for new series and films.

“I haven’t felt any letup whatsoever, which I think just speaks to the demand being high. There’s a lot of musical chairs going across the studio landscape. But it’s going to settle out,” UTA partner and Co-head of Media Rights Jason Richman, according to Deadline. “The new incumbents have to build their new slates. We look at it as opportunities to bring the artists we’re representing into their lives and filling the blank space.”