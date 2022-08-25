major-netflix-series-ending-after-season-4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, which launched in February 2019, will end with its fourth season. The outlet states its showrunner, Steve Blackman, will move on to another new series, Horizon Zero Dawn.

In speaking about the popular series’ end, Blackman said, “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago.”

In his statement, the Netflix series’ showrunner also teased, “before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Many of our favorite stars are set to return for The Umbrella Academy‘s final season. They include leading star Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Casteñada, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Will Blackman’s Next Project Debut On Netflix?

With The Umbrella Academy concluding with its fourth season, Blackman already has a new project lined up in Horizon Zero Dawn. But will the upcoming series also air on Netflix?

Per The Hollywood Reporter‘s report, it looks like that’s a yes, The Umbrella Academy showrunner’s new project will be available for streaming on the elder show’s original viewing platform. But what can we expect from the upcoming Netflix series?

Well, per the outlet, Horizon Zero Dawn compares to the recently released film Uncharted starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland. Both new projects are based on popular video games, though while Uncharted takes a film approach, Blackman’s new project debuts as a series.

If you’re looking for further information regarding the upcoming project’s plot, look no further than the synopsis below.

“[Horizon Zero Dawn] is an epic sci-fi adventure series set a thousand years in the future, in a strange and beautiful world full of primitive tribes and high-tech machines, all built on the bones of the ‘Old Ones’ — the ruins of our present-day United States.”

That’s just the beginning, however. The Netflix series promises an exciting, new story that, perhaps, predicts the outcome of our current environmental crisis.

“The disaster that destroyed our world is long forgotten, but when these formerly peaceful machines mysteriously turn into dangerous hunters of all life, a young outcast named Aloy discovers that the only chance to save her world is to fight to uncover what happened to ours.”