Mark Wahlberg Breaks Major Personal Record With New Netflix Movie, But There’s a Twist

The new Netflix film Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg broke a huge record. However, it’s not necessarily a positive thing.

Me Time‘s synopsis reads: “Sonny, a stay-at-home dad, finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend Huck for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”

Hart portrays Sonny, and Wahlberg plays Huck in the film. The movie premiered on Netflix on August 26.

The film broke a personal record for Wahlberg. The Rotten Tomatoes audience score for the film is currently 29%. The ratings for the film are bad. Like, really bad. The overall Rotten Tomatoes score is 7%.

A part of Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Time’s review reads: “This stunningly unfunny Netflix film pairs Kevin Hart with Mark Wahlberg as reunited buddies partying and committing awful acts of revenge.” Mark Meszoros of The News-Herald wrote: “Somewhere around the midpoint of Me Time, if not sooner, it may hit you: You could be watching Old School or The Hangover instead.”

This is the lowest score any of Wahlberg’s or Hart’s films have received. To say viewers were disappointed with the film would be a drastic understatement. One viewer took to Twitter to share their thoughts, writing: ““Me Time” heavily advertised on Netflix. mark wahlberg and Kevin Hart. Thought for sure this would be a classic. Quite the opposite, what a let down. Waste of 2 hours.. annoyed.”

New Netflix Film Leaves Fans Less than Amused

Another viewer tweeted: “Watching Me Time on Netflix and I can’t make it past the opening credits It’s another Kevin Hart flick emasculating men. Hart and most men in the movie are just punching bags. Guys arguing like Mean Girls as they drive minivans to school This self deprecation is embarrassing.”

Hart teased “hidden messages” in the film that many were searching for. He shared an Instagram post with the caption: “#1 Movie on @netflix is “Me Time” …..make sure you guys go check it out. It’s a funny movie with several hidden messages in it!!!!! Go watch it now damn it!!!!! #MeTime.”

A few days later, he shared another post featuring the film and a few other Netflix films of his. He captioned the post: “Major thank you to @netflix for their support and love on all of these projects….I also want to thank all of my producing partners and writers on all of these projects….it’s about progress….at Hartbeat we want to provide the world with some amazing feel good/relatable material. I’m so proud of my team of execs and creatives at Hartbeat….I swear we are just getting started. We have more heat coming your way soon!!!!! Let’s f**king gooooooo…..I want more so I plan on doing more….wait until u see the change up in these next two films. Y’all aren’t going to know what the f**k hit you…..stay tuned #HartBeat #Netflix.”

Fans took to the comments to praise his other films on the streaming service, such as Fatherhood, which did exceptionally better than Me Time.