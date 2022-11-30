massive-netflix-record-broken-by-new-series

With more than 3,600 movies and over 1,800 TV shows housed under its red and black banner, Netflix is among the world’s most popular streaming services. And while its titles span all genres and interests, the true titan of the platform is Stranger Things.

A Netflix original, Stranger Things blends light-hearted ’80s nostalgia with heart-pounding drama and horror mixed with a heavy dose of science fiction. Now approaching its fifth and final season, Stranger Things transcended television almost instantly, becoming a staple of pop culture that has only grown in popularity and reach since its debut.

With all that in mind, it’s almost unbelievable that the series beloved the world over could be topped. But topped, it was, by none other than the Addams Family. More specifically, by the new series centered around Morticia and Gomez’s eldest child, Wednesday.

‘Wednesday’ Tops ‘Stranger Things’ by Over 6 Million Hours Watched

The series, aptly titled Wednesday, follows the young teen as she ventures away from her family and her treasured cobweb-encrusted mansion to attend Nevermore Academy, her parents’ alma mater. The deliciously twisted supernatural series premiered on November 23, drawing a jaw-dropping 341.23 million hours of watch time in its first week.

Viewers were so anxious to indulge in Tim Burton’s newest creation that they shattered the record previously held by Stranger Things 4. In its first week, Wednesday earned the accolade of most hours viewed in a week for any English-language TV series on Netflix. Though immensely successful, Stranger Things 4 drew only 335 million hours viewed in their first full week on the service.

That said, neither show even came close to touching the all-time record holder. The South Korean horror drama series Squid Game peaked at 571.8 million hours viewed in a single week.

Wednesday is currently crowned among the Top 10 in all 93 countries that Netflix tracks. And in 83 of those countries, it’s skyrocketed all the way to the No. 1 spot. According to the streaming service, over 50 million households worldwide watched Wednesday in its opening week.

‘Wednesday’ Creator Hints at Season 2 of Netflix Original

The new addition to the Addams Family franchise has yet to be renewed for a second season. Given its undeniable popularity, however, a continuation of the story is a virtual certainty. In a recent interview with TV Line, Wednesday showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar hinted at what Season 2 could have in store.

“The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray,” Gough explained. “I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship.”

In addition to a deeper dive into Wednesday Addams’ relationship with schoolmates, Season 2 would provide an opportunity to explore her relationship with her fellow Addams as well.

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters,” Millar said. “And the actors are so amazing in those roles. Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show. And the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

The series’ creators “really want to focus the show on Wednesday,” honoring the original vision for the show. However, they also “want to feature the family,” the showrunners said. “As we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”