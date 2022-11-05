Member of Crew on New Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Movie Dies in Crash

A new movie starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown suffered a tragic loss when a crew member died on the Netflix movie. The film is titled The Electric State and stars Pratt, Brown, and Stanley Tucci. It’s being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, known for their work on Marvel movies. The accident that killed the crew member reportedly happened off the movie set in Georgia. Additionally, the incident took place “after working hours.”

According to one source in speaking with Deadline, movie production was paused for the day. Crew members also were reportedly offered counseling services and resources. Meanwhile, Pratt and Brown happened to be spotted on the film’s set last Wednesday by cameras from DailyMail.com.

Chris Pratt Netflix Movie Also Features Brown In Starring Role

Chris Pratt was reportedly unrecognizable due to him wearing a wig and handlebar mustache. The Electric Slide is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Swedish author Simon Stålenhag. Sadly, this situation happened just a mere few days after the anniversary of an accidental shooting death by actor Alec Baldwin. This, of course, happened on the set of the movie Rust and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin pointed a “prop firearm” at Hutchins that went off and hit her in the chest.

In The Electric State, Brown will portray an orphaned teenager who is searching for her brother with help from a robot, played by Jason Alexander. This movie is Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely’s big-screen adaptation of Stålenhag’s 2017 graphic novel.

Actress Likes Ability To Create Her Character Organically

“It’s so funny, now I’ve worked with two sets of brothers,” Brown said in a Netflix Queue digital cover story on Tuesday. Brown worked with Matt and Ross Duffer on the Netflix smash hit Stranger Things. “They’re actually quite similar. One says yes to everything, and one’s a bit stricter. It’s a really good balance. Eleven in Stranger Things is so far beyond who I am, while Enola feels like I’m coming back to a place of normality and consistency.

“I’m able to really create her character organically . . .,” she said. “Of course, there are times when [director] Harry Bradbeer comes up to me and says, ‘Now, is that Millie or Enola?’ And I go, ‘That’s Millie, let’s do it again!'”

Brown has been upset about “young women getting dragged down for many different things.” She said, “If it’s our maturity, if it’s the way we dress, if it’s the things we say, if it’s the choices we make, we will never be enough. It’s for us to find camaraderie and sisterhood in that. And to stand together and say, ‘We are enough.’ We have to stick together, breaking those stereotypes and standards.”