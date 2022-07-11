netflix-actress-busi-lurayi-found-dead

Sad news for fans of Netflix actress Busi Lurayi. The star of How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding was found dead at her home on Sunday. She is a native of South Africa. The news comes out from Eye Media Artists. It did represent the actress and a statement would come out on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi,” the agency’s statement read according to Pop Culture. “Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday [July 10, 2022] by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.”

An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry. We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage & screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty & the moments of joy she brought us. #RIPBusiLurayi #HowToRuinChristmas pic.twitter.com/eUdcpqtTfG — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) July 11, 2022

Agency For Busi Lurayi Is Asking For Public To Respect Family’s Privacy

Her agency has asked that fans, at this time, simply respect the privacy of this actress’ family. “We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news,” according to the agency statement. “We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available.”

On Twitter, Netflix South Africa would have a statement, too, about the actress. “An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry,” they write. In part, Netflix South Africa adds, “We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty & the moments of joy she brought us.”

Actress Also Appeared In Different South African TV Shows

Her work does cross over into different South African TV shows. Among them are a sitcom titled City Ses’la and a spinoff titled Ses’Top La. Lurayi would win the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006 and 2011 for her role in the shows. Meanwhile, Lurayi also appeared in a drama titled Wild at Heart. She also would come to Hollywood back in 2006 for an episode of ER titled There Are No Angels Here.

Meanwhile, for the show that she’s most known for these days on Netflix, How to Ruin Christmas happens to be a South African comedy. It is available worldwide on Netflix. The first season comes out in December 2020. She played Tumi Sello, who is a reluctant bridesmaid. Her sister is getting get married, according to TVLine. Additionally, Tumi’s family is not happy with her. She goes looking for the missing best man to get into their good graces again. The actress would return for Season 2 and it was titled How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral. That series would come out in December 2021. Tumi’s family, in The Funeral, wants to have a quiet Christmas. They ruin her own plans.