Netflix Actress Found Dead: Internet Mourns Her Tragic Passing

The popular streaming service, Netflix released sad news earlier this week that actress Busi Lurayi has passed away. The star of How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and native South African was found dead in her home Sunday, July 10. Now, fans of Busi Lurayi are reacting to the shocking news, honoring the late actress in a series of social media posts.

The Internet Mourns The Tragic Passing Of Busi Lurayi

After news of Busi Lurayi’s tragic and unexpected passing fans flocked to social media to share their condolences as they mourn the actress’s death. In these touching messages, one Twitter user notes that Lurayi’s passion and determination in the business ensure that fans will remember her legacy.

“RIP to the gifted Busi Lurayi,” the fan writes in the Twitter message, adding that the actress’s legacy will continue on.

“your passion, determination and contribution will be forever remembered,” the post continues. The message then ends with a candle emoji and the hashtag #RIPBusiLurayi.

RIP to the gifted Busi Lurayi, your passion, determination and contribution will be forever remembered. 🕯 #RIPBusiLurayi pic.twitter.com/INA3ACRZVr — Actor Spaces (@actorspaces) July 11, 2022

“Thank you so much for sharing your talent with us,” another fan of the late actress shares in a post. The continues on to add that Lurayi is an unforgettable star.

“now take a bow Busi Lurayi,” the touching message adds. “may your soul rest in love”

Netflix Actress Busi Lurayi Was A “Force,” One Twitter Fan Notes In A Touching Tribute

One Twitter fan also notes that Lurayi’s talent gave them “goosebumps” in “whatever project” she worked on.

“Busi Lurayi. What a force,” the fan notes, adding the hashtags #HowToRuinChristmas and #howtoruinchristmaswedding.

“I cannot believe that, at age 35 Busi Lurayi is gone,” notes another fan of the Netflix star. “May her soul rest in peace.”

I cannot believe that, at age 35 Busi Lurayi is gone 💔💔💔



May her soul rest in peace 🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/zPCXeOvp0E — Mrs Noma 🔆 (@MrsNoma) July 11, 2022

The Actress’s Cause Of Death Remains Unknown

In a statement notifying fans of the actress’s death, Lurayi’s agency also notes that her death was sudden and unexpected. The statement then notes that it is a sad day as they notify fans of “the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi,” according to a Pop Culture report.

“Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday [July 10, 2022] by medical personnel,” the touching statement continues. “The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.”

Netflix Star Busi Lurayi Stars In The Popular South African Netflix Comedy How To Ruin Christmas

Busi Lurayi stars in the popular Netflix South African comedy, How To Ruin Christmas, in addition to her many other successful roles. The first season of this series hit Netflix in the winter of 2020. In the series, Lurayi portrays Tumi Sello, the reluctant bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding. Additionally, the second season of the series hit Netflix in the winter of 2021. This season is titled How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

Also, during her short but prolific career, Lurayi won the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006 and 2011 for her roles in City Ses’la and a spinoff series which is titled Ses’Top La. The actress has also appeared in one episode of the hit NBC TV drama series, ER. This appearance came in a 2006 episode which was titled There Are No Angels Here.