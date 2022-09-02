netflix-ad-supported-tier-release-date-revealed

On June 30, 2022, Netflix reported a staggering 220.7 million subscribers worldwide. While a massive number to comprehend, the company spent the last 25 years growing into the titan it is today. Although many might remember Netflix as the one to pave the road to streaming, they once offered a variety of films and shows mailed directly to a resident. Somewhat stuck in the past, the company quickly moved into the unknown world of streaming. And now, streaming appears to be the future for both television shows and blockbuster films. With the changes that came with each year, the price for a basic subscription has also changed. With some paying over $15 for an account, it seems that Netflix will offer an ad-supported option for half the price.

In constant competition with other platforms like Paramount+, HBO Max, and Hulu, Netflix apparently moved its launch day for the ad support up due to Disney+ being on the cusp of offering users a cheaper option. Those who wish to take advantage of Netflix’s ad-supported subscription can do so on November 1. Disney’s ad support won’t launch until a month later on December 8th.

The new changes from Netflix come after the company revealed its first subscriber loss in nearly a decade. At the time, co-CEO Reed Hastings admitted to Netflix looking into ad-supported tiers. The addition of ads comes after the company once praised itself for turning away from advertisers.

Netflix Unveils Ad-Supported Tiers Ahead Of Blonde Premiere

With a cheaper option available, it happens to come at no better time given that September promotes several big films for the company. Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues premieres on September 23, featuring Joshua Boone, Brent Antonello, and Solea Pfeiffer. Another top film for Netflix is the controversial film Blonde.

Diving deep into the life of Marilyn Monroe, Blonde already caused headlines when it received an NC-17 rating. The news of the irregular rating that bans any person under 17 from watching the film even confused the film’s star, Ana de Armas. She spoke with L’Officiel, stating, “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde.” She added, “But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”

Director Andrew Dominik appeared fine with the rating, only saying, “It’s a demanding movie…It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”