Netflix Bringing Back Classic ABC Reality Series

You can never go wrong when it comes to a classic! And now the massively popular streaming service Netflix is bringing back a popular reality TV series in a developing reboot. This revival will be a reimagining of the popular series The Mole, which quickly became a cult classic favorite among audiences in the early 2000s.

Netflix’s Reimagining Of The Mole Will Premiere With A 10-Episode Run

This reimagining of the popular ABC series The Mole is slated to hit the streaming service this fall, per reports. Much like the original, which is hosted by iconic TV personality Anderson Cooper, the series will see contestants competing for a massive money prize, all while battling an unknown “mole” determined to thwart efforts. This reboot will be hitting the streamer this fall, bringing fans an initial 10-episode run.

The Mole Brings Fans A Fun Twist On Reality TV Game-Shows

Premiering in 2001, The Mole brings in a group of contestants working together as a team, completing challenges to add money to the overall prize. However, only one contestant can win in the end. As each episode comes to a close, the remaining players are quizzed about the “mole,” who remains unknown. The player who knows the least about this mole is eliminated. The winner emerges when they are the only one left standing (aside from the “mole” of course!)

The original series did well on ABC, airing from 2001 until 2004. The series then returned for one more season a few years later in 2008. This final season included a lineup of celebrity contestants including Kathy Griffin and Dennis Rodman who won the competition.

Servicing as executive producers for this Netflix reboot are Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs, and David Burris. Fans of the show can catch up while we wait for the reboot, too! The original seasons of The Mole, each one featuring Anderson Cooper as host, are playing on Netflix.

Wednesday Is Heading To Netflix And We Couldn’t Be More Excited

Another new series headed to the popular streaming service before the end of the year is a reimagining of another classic The Addams Family. This one is as classic as classic TV can get, too!

Recently, Netflix released a sneak peek of the upcoming starring Jenna Ortega, a familiar face from horror hits such as You and 2022’s adaptation of Scream. The trailer which lasts just over two minutes features Ortega’s Wednesday Addams as she’s walking through a school while recounting her “interesting” experience in education so far…eight schools in five years, to be more specific.

Ortega’s version of Wednesday Addams is pretty spot-on as she terrorizes a group of bullies with piranhas in a pool after they picked on her brother. Something, Wednesday tells the bullies that only she is allowed to do.

Also in the trailer, one overly bubbly classmate invites Wednesday to “take a stab at being social.” To which the girl dryly responds: “I do like stabbing.”

“Little did I know that I’d be stepping into a nightmare,” she says in the sneak peek.

“Full of mystery, mayhem, and murder,” the voiceover continues. “I think I’m going to love it here.”