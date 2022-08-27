Netflix Cancels Major Show After Just One Season

Netflix has canceled yet another show after one season. “Resident Evil” will no longer have new episodes, much to fans’ disappointment.

“Resident Evil” premiered on the streaming service on July 14. The season consisted of 8 episodes and was part of the franchise of the same name. “Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. Based on the horror franchise,” the synopsis reads.

Deadline first reported the cancellation. Netflix cited the low views and high costs as the reasoning behind the cancellation. The release of the show was unfortunate timing, as it was released near “Stranger Things,” which overshadowed it.

The series stars Balinska, Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Nuñez. Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gosatti, and Turlough Convery also appear in the show.

The show didn’t get great ratings, coming in at 55% on Rotten Tomatoes, but some loyal to the fanbase were still upset with the cancellation. One Twitter user said: “That is…. disappointing. @lancereddick killed it as Wesker and his clones. I feel the hate was really undeserved. We got 8 shitty RE films that had next to nothing to do with the series, then we got this gem. Sure it wasn’t great, but enjoyable nonetheless. Back to square 1.”

Although some are upset with the cancellation, others pointed out that some of the franchise simply doesn’t work. One Twitter user responded to the news saying: “I haven’t watched any episodes, but I feel like at this point, maybe just stop making live action Resident Evil projects, it just isn’t working, and I don’t think anybody is going to figure it out.”

“Resident Evil” began as a horror game in 1996. The game spawned more games and films. Not all of the films were hits, but it is still a loved franchise.

Some fans attributed the show’s lack of success to failure to follow the video games. One fan said: “I think the problem is that all the live-action versions of resident evil have never followed the story of the games. They all deviate and do their own things. Give us a movie with Leon, or Chris, or Claire. Heck, even re-tell the story of RE2 in movie format or a show.”

Netflix has been under fire recently due to its announcement of ad-supported streaming. The streaming service will reportedly introduce this to its website and app in 2023. The cheaper tiers will include advertisements, while the ad-free streaming fans are used to with Netflix will cost more. Although they shared that they will not include ads in kids’ shows and original movies, fans are still unhappy with the announcement.