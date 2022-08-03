Netflix Cancels Major Show, Catches Backlash Immediately on Twitter From Furious Fans

Streaming service Netflix is currently receiving some major backlash on Twitter from furious fans of the teenage vampire series “First Kill,” which was canceled after one season.

Premiered in June 2022 on Netflix, “First Kill” follows the star of teens Juliette and Calliope. However, the key problem with these two star-crossed lovers is: One is a vampire and the other is a vampire hunter. Both are ready to make their first kill. The series is based on the supernatural teen drama series that was created by Victoria Schwab. Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, and Elizabeth Mitchell starred in the series.

Although the Netflix series scored 58% by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score was significantly higher, 89%. However, this didn’t save the short-lived series from getting the ax by the streaming service this week. The first season notably consisted of eight episodes and left fans with a major cliffhanger. Thus causing some significant outcry over the cancellation.

Now, fans of “First Kill” are taking to Twitter to announce their plans to cancel Netflix using the #CancelNetflix hashtag. One fan wrote, “Watched [‘First Kill’] 15 times for Netflix to cancel it. That’s one subscription service I don’t need.”

Another fan shared a screenshot of their streaming service account and declared, “Oh, guess what else is cancelled.”

‘First Kill’ Cast Reacts to Netflix Canceling the Series

Following the news that Netflix officially canceled “First Kill” after one season, some of the cast members took to social media to share their reactions to the announcement.

Sarah Catherine Hook, who plays Juliette in the former Netflix series, wrote, “So many of you connecting with Juliette means more to me than words can say. Thank you to all who loved [and] supported our special show. Love you forever, Jules.”

Imani Lewis, who played Calliope, also shared a special tribute to the series in an Instagram post. “Forever honored. Forever grateful. To know that this show has touched so many of you is all I could ever ask for. Thank you for letting me portray so many of your beautiful truths through Cal. I pray I served you well. Till our next adventure… but you never forget your first.”

Hook previously opened up about the Netflix series’ first season and revealed what it was like playing a vampire. “The ending of the pilot is killer,” Hook explained at the time. “I hope that moment when Calliope stakes Juliette in the chest will make people want to go to the next episode because it’s like, ‘What? This is only the first episode here and you’re really killing each other?!’ They get the love story going right off the bat, and it’s going to get really complicated. It’s going to be a bit messy.”