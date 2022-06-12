Netflix Cutbacks Won’t Mean Less Content, According to Producers

There are serious signs of trouble with Netflix. After the company suffered a subscriber exodus, it was forced to make some major cutbacks. And the news has investors worried. But a panel of the streamer’s top producers is telling people not to fret. The spending adjustments will not equal a content cutback.

During the IP IQ event this week, Girl From Plainville and The Dropout Executive Producer Liz Hannah and UTA partner and Co-head of Media Rights Jason Richman said that the business troubles have not affected Netflix’s original projects.

“I haven’t felt any letup whatsoever, which I think just speaks to the demand being high,” Richman shared, according to Deadline. “There’s a lot of musical chairs going across the studio landscape. But it’s going to settle out. The new incumbents have to build their new slates. We look at it as opportunities to bring the artists we’re representing into their lives and filling the blank space.”

Be on the Lookout for More International Netflix Originals

On the contrary to less content, A&E Studios Head Barry Jossen thinks we may actually see more. But the influx will likely come in the form of international series. Since Squid Game, Tehran, Money Heist, and Babylon Berlin have been top earners for the company, it would only make sense to build on that success.

“[Those series] have taught us how to watch shows that originate in other parts of the world,” he said. “Technology has been very helpful in that process. You literally push a button and can watch a show dubbed in English [or] the original language with subtitles. There are many other languages. I think we’re going to see even more of a surge around exposure to shows that originated somewhere else in the world other than North America.”

When the panel circled back to Hannah, she admitted that there is actually a positive spin on the chaos. When Netflix was in its prime, there was too much to risk. Producers had to be very careful about what kind of content they produced. Otherwise, the steamer could suffer. Or worse, the producers could get the ax.

But at this point, Netflix and its creators have nothing to lose. So they’re just going all-in and seeing what takes. Because of that, a whole new generation of unique shows could be on the horizon.

“This fear and this terror is really freeing from a creator’s standpoint because what else are we going to do,” she admitted. “I’m actually feeling more empowered to take risks as a creator because nobody has any idea what’s hitting or why it’s hitting.”