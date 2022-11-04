netflix-dropping-major-shows-from-its-new-ad-supported-subscription-plan

A number of programs that are affiliated with the streaming platform Netflix will not be part of the ad-supported subscription plan. They include Arrested Development and House of Cards, two shows that are synonymous with success on Netflix. Others that will be kept out of the ad-supported plan include Peaky Blinders, The Magicians, The Last Kingdom, The Sinner, Good Girls, Friday Night Lights, and some movies, too.

You would think that some of these classic Netflix shows would find their places in this special tier. But that’s not the case. So, you will have to watch these shows on the usual non-ad-supported plan. For all of you Stranger Things fans, yeah, it’s not going on the ad-supported plan either. Sorry.

Netflix Will Be Home Of New Series From ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator

One thing that has been noticeable about Netflix is they have been looking to keep its place atop the streaming world. But it’s been a struggle for them to do so. Netflix happened to have a really rough first quarter. They lost a ton of subscribers. It did lead people in the industry to have some concerns. The numbers from its most recent quarter were better, though.

In some other Netflix-related news, Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is prepping to bring a new series to Netflix. The series is titled The Abandons and has something to do with the Western genre of programming. The series, which is reportedly a 10-episode action drama, has been in the works since 2021. Sutter series in dual roles of showrunner and executive producer.

This will take viewers all the way back to the Oregon frontier in the 1850s. Last year, Sutter told Deadline he was seeing this series come together even before Sons of Anarchy came to the TV screen. He also said that the series’ plot happens to come from a story of La Cosa Nostra and Bonanza. Sutter said he rewatched the classic TV Western while COVID lockdowns were happening. “We are on the Western Frontier, somewhere between the Dakotas and California, small cattle town, circa 1850,” Sutter said. “So, it’s post-Gold Rush, pre-Civil War, and then, some natural resource is discovered.”

Netflix has had its share of incredible programming over the years. Maybe there will be more to come even with the ad-supported tier. We know about this new show we just talked about. Hopefully, there will be more coming down the pipe. But we will have to wait and see. Sitcoms and dramas appear to do quite well on Netflix. They help put the streaming platform in a good spot. A few more of them will probably help the streaming platform improve all the way around as far as numbers are concerned.