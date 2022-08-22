Netflix: Every New Title Coming This Week

Summer is coming close to wrapping up. If you’re still in need of staying inside to avoid the heat, there’s plenty to keep you occupied on the streaming front. It’s another week, so that means Netflix is bringing another round of fresh content for viewers looking for entertainment.

As usual, the streamer has a lot in store for the week ahead. Check out the highlights and trailers for some of the most interesting-looking titles below.

Lost Ollie

This new miniseries stands out from the crowd with an intriguing blend of live-action and CGI filmmaking. The story follows a lost toy as he searches the countryside to reunite with his lost owner. It’s a short adventure with only four episodes. But it should pack quite the emotional punch. Early reviews suggest a memorable journey in store.

Me Time

The next big comedy from Kevin Hart drops on Netflix this week. Co-starring with Hart is Mark Whalberg. The action-comedy film revolves around a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who suddenly finds himself with some free time when his family goes out of town. He reunites with his former best friend (Whalberg) who takes him on a wild ride that nearly upends his entire life.

Partner Track

This new legal drama comes from director Georgia Lee (The Expanse, The 100) and should be of particular interest to fans of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer. An idealistic young lawyer (Arden Cho) fights to work her way up the ranks at a powerful law firm.

Plan your binge-watching accordingly and check out the full list of everything entering the Netflix library this week.

22nd

Ridley Jones (Season 4) Original Series

23rd

Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 1) Original Series

Nightmare of the Wolf: Bestiary (2022) Original Documentary

The Witcher: Season 2 Bestiary (2022) Original Documentary

Untold: The Rise and Fall of And1 (2022) Original Documentary

24th

Lost Ollie (Limited Series) Original Series

Mo (Season 1) Original Series

Queer Eye: Brazil (Season 1) Original Series

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (2022) Original Documentary

Selling the OC (Season 1) Original Series

Superbros (Multiple Seasons)

The K.E.OP/S System

Under Fire (Season 1) Original Series

Watch Out, We’re Mad (2022) Original Film

25th

A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3) Original Kids

History 101 (Season 2) Original Series

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Season 1) Original Anime

That’s Amor (2022) Original Film

26th

Delhi Crime (Season 2) Original SeriesDisobedience (2017)

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Season 1) Original Series

Loving Adults (2022) Original Film

Ludik (Season 1) Original Series

Me Time (2022) Original Film

Partner Track (Season 1) Original Series

Seoul Vibe (2022) Original Film

27th