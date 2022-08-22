Netflix: Every New Title Coming This Week

Summer is coming close to wrapping up. If you’re still in need of staying inside to avoid the heat, there’s plenty to keep you occupied on the streaming front. It’s another week, so that means Netflix is bringing another round of fresh content for viewers looking for entertainment.
As usual, the streamer has a lot in store for the week ahead. Check out the highlights and trailers for some of the most interesting-looking titles below.
Lost Ollie
This new miniseries stands out from the crowd with an intriguing blend of live-action and CGI filmmaking. The story follows a lost toy as he searches the countryside to reunite with his lost owner. It’s a short adventure with only four episodes. But it should pack quite the emotional punch. Early reviews suggest a memorable journey in store.
Me Time
The next big comedy from Kevin Hart drops on Netflix this week. Co-starring with Hart is Mark Whalberg. The action-comedy film revolves around a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who suddenly finds himself with some free time when his family goes out of town. He reunites with his former best friend (Whalberg) who takes him on a wild ride that nearly upends his entire life.
Partner Track
This new legal drama comes from director Georgia Lee (The Expanse, The 100) and should be of particular interest to fans of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer. An idealistic young lawyer (Arden Cho) fights to work her way up the ranks at a powerful law firm.
Plan your binge-watching accordingly and check out the full list of everything entering the Netflix library this week.
22nd
- Ridley Jones (Season 4) Original Series
23rd
- Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 1) Original Series
- Nightmare of the Wolf: Bestiary (2022) Original Documentary
- The Witcher: Season 2 Bestiary (2022) Original Documentary
- Untold: The Rise and Fall of And1 (2022) Original Documentary
24th
- Lost Ollie (Limited Series) Original Series
- Mo (Season 1) Original Series
- Queer Eye: Brazil (Season 1) Original Series
- Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (2022) Original Documentary
- Selling the OC (Season 1) Original Series
- Superbros (Multiple Seasons)
- The K.E.OP/S System
- Under Fire (Season 1) Original Series
- Watch Out, We’re Mad (2022) Original Film
25th
- A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3) Original Kids
- History 101 (Season 2) Original Series
- Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Season 1) Original Anime
- That’s Amor (2022) Original Film
26th
- Delhi Crime (Season 2) Original SeriesDisobedience (2017)
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Season 1) Original Series
- Loving Adults (2022) Original Film
- Ludik (Season 1) Original Series
- Me Time (2022) Original Film
- Partner Track (Season 1) Original Series
- Seoul Vibe (2022) Original Film
27th
- Sing Again (Season 1)