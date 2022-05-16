Netflix Exploring Live Streaming for Unscripted Shows: Report

Streaming has become many consumers’ go-to for catching their favorite TV shows and films. But, despite the growing popularity of other platforms like Paramount Plus, Netflix remains one of users’ top choices, even amid the world of growing controversy the company currently faces. Now though, in a string of new upcoming changes, Netflix is reportedly eyeing live streaming for unscripted shows for the first time.

Netflix to Introduce Live Voting

According to Deadline, Netflix confirmed it is in the early stages of rolling out a “swathe” of unscripted shows and specials meant for live streaming. Essentially, that means that similar to ABC’s “American Idol” or NBC’s “The Voice,” voters would be able to tune in on the streaming platform to cast votes in real-time.

The outlet listed a couple of Netflix’s live-streamed upcoming series. One includes “Dance 100,” an upcoming dance competition show. The brand new project comes from producer Studio Lambert, who also created the hit reality series, “The Circle.”

Additionally, the turn to live streaming would enable the platform to feature sets from its hallmark events. One, in particular, includes the recently-passed Netflix is a Joke festival. The event concluded earlier this month and took place in various locations across LA. Should Netflix take the event live to the viewing platform, audiences would be able to watch the performances in real time. However, Deadline reports there would be a couple of seconds’ delay “in case things get saucy.”

Further, the change has many Netflix users wondering about the platform’s capabilities regarding major sports events. Although so far, that remains a separate entity altogether.

The current transition only marks the beginning for Netflix. Reportedly, the platform is looking to incorporate a large collection of unscripted series. For now, though, the outlet reports there is currently no set timeline for the changeup.

Netflix Attracts Most Views Across the Board for 2021/22

Plenty of streaming platforms have gained popularity in recent years, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But in the latest news, Netflix, in all its coming changes, has nevertheless managed to score the most minutes spent viewing across the board for the 2021-2022 year. With 1.33 trillion minutes of overall viewing time, Neilsen’s annual report reveals the streaming platform beat out even cable television’s most popular network, CBS.

CBS followed behind Netflix’s 1 trillion+ minutes viewed at 752.8 billion minutes. While the television network boasts a variety of fan-favorite series, including procedural dramas like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” scored a total of 22.5 billion minutes viewed for the year.

Aside from Netflix however, network reigns king, with the remaining top-5 including NBC, ABC, and Fox. The next most-viewed streaming platform following Netflix was Disney+ at 245.4 billion minutes.